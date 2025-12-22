The impact of Noah Penda could not be denied late Saturday night in Utah, with the Magic rookie producing in the box score and making winning plays on both ends of the floor for his Orlando team.



Noah Penda set or tied career-highs in every major box score stat in this breakout game against the Jazz, as the bulky 6'7" forward posted 13 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.



On the tape, Penda showed his nba-ready skillset in a multitude of ways that help win games:



Team-First Feel

Defensive Instincts

Connective Playmaking

Pushing Pace With And Without The Ball

Strong Closeout-Attacking Drives & Dumpoffs

Rookie Orlando Magic Forward Noah Penda Breakout Game!



First Career Double-Double

Tied or Set CAREER-HIGHS in Every Stat:



13 PTS – 12 REB – 4 AST – 2 STL – 2 BLK



Where did Noah Penda do his damage? Basically everywhere he could, a wrecking ball of energy coming into the game off the bench like Miley Cyrus hitting the chorus in her music video.



On defense, Noah made his mark protecting the rim, switching onto the perimeter, jumping gaps, and forcing turnovers by blocking shots and turning deflections into steals.



On offense, Penda pounced out in transition, pushing the pace, sealing early, threatening C&S three, attacking closeouts with strong driving dunk finishes and dumpoff passes to dunkers and cutters, crashing the glass for second chance boards and putback slams.

The Magic rookie forward played key minutes in a 19-7 2nd quarter stretch, and then late in the game in clutch situations in both the fourth quarter and overtime.



When it mattered most, Penda's shot contests and rebounds were as important to Orlando securing the win as nearly anything else, save for Bane's heroic shotmaking of course.



Constantly moving, relocating, cutting, and bringing effort with a motor that doesn’t turn off, Noah Penda is built to not only survive in Orlando's two-way team-first culture as a rookie, but thrive in any lineup.



Is Penda best as a 3, 4, or 5? Since he can guard essentially any frontcourt position and switch onto any position in general, its Noah's defensive versatility along with his 3pt connective playmaking, off-ball movement play-finishing, and overall team-first mindset that make him such a valuable, versatile option for Orlando going forward.



When evaluating Orlando's young wing depth behind its stars, between da Silva's scoring versatility and Black's perimeter defense and tall point guard skills, Penda provides yet another two-way team-first wing prospect and capable plug-and-play option around the Magic's stars who fits Orlando's style-of-play.



The Magic rookie forward is already being one of Orlando’s most versatile defenders and most effective floor-spacing connectors as a big wing who can defend, pass, shoot, rebound, switch, and dribble well enough to drive.