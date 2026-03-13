Some how, some way, the Orlando Magic were in a dog fight with the tanking Washington Wizards inside Kia Center after blowing a 19-point lead. They still survived, winning 136-131 in overtime, marking their sixth-straight win and fifth-straight on the second night of a back-to-back.

It wasn't 84, but Jalen Suggs leads charge for Magic:

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs was my fifth-ranked Magic player for who would have the best chance of surprassing 83 points set 48 hours earlier versus the Wizards. He didn't quite get 84, but Suggs led the way for Orlando in its five-point win.

Suggs finished with a team-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. His jumper was in good rhythm, paired with some good finishes at the rim -- including a high-arching scoop shot over Bub Carrington that nearly hit the rafters.

Jalen Suggs nice high arching floater pic.twitter.com/tfgLldfFEO — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) March 12, 2026

Suggs also dished out a team-high eight dimes with four rebounds and two steals. Though his 28-point night marked a new season high, eclipsing the 20-point threshold 10 times this season.

Tristan da Silva is in a flow state:

Mar 12, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots a three point basket during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Tristan da Silva can play any role required. But he's not playing his best basketball as a starter by accident.

The second-year wing continues to impact offensively. One night after scoring 23 points, da Silva tallied 28 on 10-of-18 shooting and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Additionally, he grabbed seven boards with four steals and a pair of blocks.

da Silva made some critical plays down the stretch, rejecting Bilal Coulibaly at the rim with less than a minute left. He also had a critical offensive rebound, steal and a pair of jumpers toward the end of regulation.

Wizards' late run fueled by ... Bilal Coulibaly?!

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

We know the Wizards are trying to lose intentionally. Yet, Orlando somehow choked away a 19-point lead, including a 15-point advantage to begin the fourth quarter.

They're also trying to bench players prematurely. Thus, their late run wasn't spearheaded by Tre Johnson. Or Alex Sarr. Or Trae Young.

It was Bilal Coulibaly, who scored 13 points in the final 2:17 of regulation -- his per-game average is 10.4 -- including a game-tying 3-pointer (where the bank was open) with 5.4 seconds left.

Coulibaly is primarily known as a defensive specialist, but is a complete non-factor outside of the paint. Yet, he scored a career-high 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. He was the Wizards' only source of offense late and the Magic seemingly couldn't find an answer before da Silva's glass-pinning block.

