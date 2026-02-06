Magic's Jalen Suggs shows his importance in win vs. Nets
In the Orlando Magic's first game since the trade deadline, they picked up a 118-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets inside Kia Center. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!
Ushering in a new era:
Now, Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson isn't going to be playing 30-35 minutes every night. But as a result of the Tyus Jones salary dump, his role will inevitably grow off the bench.
It's been an up-and-down season for the Magic's No. 25 overall draft choice. His role in the rotation has been inconsistent, though he's shown glimpses whenever he's received those opportunities.
Richardson's game against Brooklyn was far from his best. He finished with two points, one rebound, two assists and two steals without a made field goal in 23 minutes.
But Richardson's role growing over the team's final 30-plus games will be invaluable to his short- and long-term growth. And that's all that matters.
The quintessential Jalen Suggs career night:
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was everywhere -- literally -- for the Magic in their 20-win over Brooklyn. While the fifth-year guard recorded his first career triple-double, it was the quintessential performance from him, impacting the game in quite literally every single facet.
Suggs finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 dimes on 6-of-9 shooting and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Defensively, the Gonzaga alum tallied seven combined stocks -- four blocks and three steals -- across 29 minutes.
It was a dominant performance; he flirted with a 5x5! He was dished out multiple lobs (and caught one), sent Michael Porter's layup into the fifth row and perfectly diagramed two steals at the point-of-attack.
Magic didn't let Nets back into game ... this time:
In case you may have forgot, nearly a month ago to date, the Magic played the Nets in Brooklyn, collapsing in the fourth quarter after possessing an 18-point lead.
Nets rookie Egor Demin did his best Stephen Curry impression in the fourth quarter and in overtime, scoring 18 combined points on 5-of-5 shooting from deep. Though Paolo Banchero's heroics gave the Magic a 104-103 win.
Leading by as many as 26 points, including by 21 heading into the fourth in this one, Orlando entered familiar territory. The Magic's second-half struggles since the New Year have been well-documented. However, there was no scare in this game.
It was a much-needed win for Orlando, who moves to 26-24. It shot 53.7 percent from the floor, finished a plus-24 in the paint, a plus-six on the glass and a plus-two in the turnover battle. That's what you call winning on the margins, folks!
