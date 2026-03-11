Magic react to Bam Adebayo's 83-point game

The world saw history with Bam Adebayo's 83-point game against the Washington Wizards, etching his name into basketball lore forever after surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81 points for the second-most in a game ever.

There were plenty of mixed reactions. Many NBA stars praised the three-time All-Star, while others -- such as Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie -- couldn't care less. He drew the ire of a few notable names as well, including from current 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and eight-time champion Robert Horry (Bryant's former teammate).

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley fit the former after practice, lauding Adebayo's efforts, as well as Erik Spoelstra for keeping him in the game despite the one-sided score.

"I watched the back-end of [Bam Adebayo's] 83 (point game), " Mosley said. "I think it's an unbelievable accomplishment by Bam. [Erik Spoelstra] keeping him in there to let him recognize that accomplishment I think is great for a coach and relationship that they have.

"That's big time, and another record set in the NBA. ... You see that he was in aggressive attack mode all night, and I think that's what you have to have. It's also a body of work that you do behind the scenes."

Tracy McGrady's Magic record falls 21 points shy:

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; NBA former play Tracy McGrady is interviewed during the Naismith Hall of Game Press Conference at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Previously, Tracy McGrady's 62-point record (set in 2003-04) trumped LeBron James' 61-point record (set in 2013-14).

Now, 62 isn't quite 83. It would take Desmond Bane's point-per-game average this year (20.4), plus a couple extra free throws, to cross that number. That's fairly significant.

McGrady's Magic record -- which snapped Shaquille O'Neal's 53-point record -- has stood for over two decades; the only player who's come close since is Paolo Banchero, who scored 50 in October of 2024 against the Indiana Pacers.

The 50-point threshold has only been eclipsed seven times in Magic history -- including four times from McGrady. Since McGrady's 62, outside of Banchero's 50-point barrage, only three Magic players -- Dwight Howard, Vince Carter and Victor Oladipo -- have reached 45 points a total of five times (incl. postseason).

Magic will see Bam Adebayo, Heat soon:

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What got lost in the sauce was that Miami leapfrogged Orlando in the standings, tying the Toronto Raptors for the No. 5 seed in the East.

Orlando will have a chance to make that up against Cleveland. But it remains a half-game back, despite being one game ahead in the loss column.

The Magic, who have thrashed the Heat's tires all season, will see Adebayo and Co. on Saturday inside Kaseya Center, where they will look to secure a rare five-game season sweep.

Given how multi-team tiebreakers work, where divisions actually have some sort of importance, Orlando must finish above the Heat in the standings to maximize its chances at avoiding the play-in. Magic can only take one game at a time, but this week will have some extra playoff intensity for a team hoping to finish the season strong.

