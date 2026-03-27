We can be honest: The Orlando Magic have been maddening the last few weeks. Tonight wasn't any better, but they can breathe a sigh of relief with their 121-117 win over the lowly Sacramento Kings, snapping a season-long six-game losing streak.

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Respecting the Kings' fight:

Mar 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Tristan Da Silva (23) defends in the first half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

A hotbed of NBA topics nowadays includes tanking -- the "art" of teams intentionally trying to lose in order to improve lottery odds. As the regular season nears, over a half dozen NBA teams are tanking ahead of a stacked draft class -- including the Kings.

It doesn't always amount to much, but players are still prideful. But because of injuries -- some legitimate, some slightly more questionable -- or other absences, those players aren't always put in a position to succeed, leading to losing.

As critical as we have been of the Magic's inconsistent defense this season (it's warranted), the Kings fought tonight. Outside of seasoned veteran DeMar DeRozan, among those who played well were Devin Carter, Daeqwon Plowden (more on him later), Precious Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell.

I wouldn't trust Vivek Ranadive to operate a lemonade stand, but his team competed, even if the circumstances suggested they could easily bow out.

Fourth quarter Bane strikes again:

Mar 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic's most reliable player in the clutch has been Desmond Bane. He showed why that's the case again in their four-point win over Sacramento.

Bane scored 18 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 5-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Paolo Banchero continued to be aggressive, finishing with 33 points -- 12 in the fourth -- but it was Bane who sealed the deal after a very quiet first three quarters.

Have yourself a night, Daeqwon Plowden:

Mar 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard-forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

If you didn't know who Daeqwon Plowden was before tonight, well, that likely changed.

To be fair, many outside of Kings fans likely aren't very familiar with the second-year wing. Averaging 9.7 points per game entering the evening (albeit across 23 games), he poured a career-high 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range, including three massive triples plus an and-one to cut the Magic lead to one point with 50 seconds left.

Sacramento fell short, but he made Magic fans sweat a little bit more after an otherwise frustrating first 3.5 quarters defensively.

Orlando hits the road for just one game on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors before two-straight at home against Phoenix and Atlanta.