Moe Wagner return is exactly what Magic need

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner is back on the court after being out for over a year recovering from a torn ACL.

Wagner scored eight points in 10 minutes during the Magic's 128-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner spoke about what it meant to return to the court and play meaningful minutes in a win.

“I honestly tried to stay away from the emotional part the best that I can. Just another day, and then you have a game today. Obviously, it means a lot to me. I’m kind of relieved now. I got it over with. I’m excited that we got it over with and now we can just act like it never happened," Wagner said.

Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner celebrates after scoring with guard Jase Richardson. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Wagner's return fuels Magic win

The Magic get a lot of energy from Wagner, and having him back on the court gives the entire team a boost. Goga Bitadze was one of the players who felt Wagner's presence on the court even though the two didn't have any minutes together.

"I mean, it's crazy, like anything he does, I think he puts the crowd into it. You know, he has that swag. We call it "Moe swag," so he brings that swag," Bitadze said.

"Sometimes we need that extra energy, and he does that. So I mean, first game back, and I think he played amazing. You know, he didn't get a couple of his sweep throughs, couple of his calls, which he should have gotten, but great game for him. First game back, he looked fine to me, so once he plays more and gets used to the speed and physicality, he's gonna be great."

The Magic are approaching the midway point of their season, so having someone that can dig the team out of the rut it has been in for the past couple of weeks is coming at the right time. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley expanded on what Wagner brings to the court.

“Just the joy of playing the game. I said that in, the pregame, like, just to be able to [get the] privilege and the honor to be out there again after being out for so long. Our guys embraced that, to talk about that before the game," Mosley said.

"Like, it’s a privilege to get out here and play, not a right. And so, he took advantage of that, the crowd’s energy towards Moe (Wagner) helped us out, and that’s why we say we have some of the best fans in the NBA because of that, and that lifted our guy's spirits., you know, tonight.”

Wagner and the Magic will now get a chance to play in his hometown, Berlin, for their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

