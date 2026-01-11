Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner is officially back on the court for the first time in over a year after rehabilitating a torn ACL he suffered back in Dec. 2024.

It's been 386 days since he last stepped on the court, but Wagner received a standing ovation when he checked into the game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about the importance of having Wagner back on the court ahead of the game against the Pelicans.

"Yeah, you couldn't be happier for a guy who's put in so much work over the summer, over the year, just being able to test his body, push and work, and what he's been through and how he's mentally found his way back to this space," Mosley said pregame.

"I really think it's just about the joy of being back on the court. I think sometimes we take that for granted, and I think his ability and how hard he's worked to get back to this point, to be on the court with his guys, just That's enough just to be on the court after being out so long and the game that's given us so much, to be able to be out there and do that again."

Wagner back for second half of Magic's season

Getting Wagner healthy for the second half of the season will give the Magic a boost of energy. The team relied on him heavily in that aspect before he went down with an injury and the team hasn't been the same since.

However, with him back on the court, the second unit should get a chance to add an offensive-minded center with the ability to stretch the floor and help the Magic in a big way.

Magic guard Desmond Bane shared his feelings on getting Wagner back on the court.

“Everybody’s told me about the energy and the swag that he plays with and brings,” Bane said via Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede. “So, I can’t wait to share the court with him."

Wagner's return comes one game before the Magic head to his hometown of Berlin to play in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, so he will use the matchup against the Pelicans to dip his toes in the water before getting a chance to play in front of dozens of friends and family members in Germany.

