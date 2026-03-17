Oh NAW.... Alexander-Walker dominate in statement victory over Magic
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The Atlanta Hawks extended their win streak to a season-long 10 games with their 124-112 win over the Orlando Magic inside State Farm Center. As a result, the Magic's win streak ends at seven,
Nickeil Alexander-Walker shoots Magic out of building with 40-burger:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker has had a great first season with Atlanta. He's easily having the best season of his career, averaging 20.0 points -- after averaging 9.4 with Minnesota last year, and 8.6 over his first four seasons -- on 37.9 percent shooting from 3-point range, including 44.4 percent from deep over the Hawks' nine-game win streak.
He showed why in the Hawks' one-sided win.
Alexander-Walker scored 24 points in the first half -- a career high for a single first half -- on 7-of-13 shooting and 5-of-9 from deep. The Magic, on the other hand, had five made 3s as a team over the first 24 minutes.
The Hawks moved the rock exceptionally well, but the Magic's defensive rotations were three steps too slow all night -- evidently leading to the game getting out of reach. Alexander-Walker ultimately knocked down a career-high nine threes -- pouring on 41 points -- in the winning effort.
Walling off Paolo Banchero:
The Magic's seven-game win streak and 10-3 stretch post-All-Star break have directly coincided with Paolo Banchero's best basketball of the season.
The Hawks, who have been the NBA's best defense since the All-Star break, completely walled off Banchero from the paint. The 6-foot-10 forward saw a crowd of bodies every time he approached the paint, scoring his first points in that area with 6:05 left in the third quarter.
Banchero still finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. But he missed 10 of his 13 looks, where his rim pressure was absent. Atlanta did a great job playing the gaps and rotating, making it difficult for him to pierce the interior.
Magic's energy was nonexistent:
A big problem with the Magic this season has been their inconsistent effort. That hasn't been the case (except against Washington) over the team's 10-3 stretch, but it was an ongoing issue throughout December and January.
This was a big game for both Orlando and Atlanta, who entered on a season-long nine-game win streak. Playing its fourth game in six nights, the Magic's energy was completely nonexistent until it was too late.
Orlando crawled back and made it a 12-point game with 3:30 left. But it was too little, too late. Made shots didn't come easy for the Magic. But that bled into the team's defense, where their rotations, angles and tenacity were poor until the game was out of reach.
Now, they must rebound on the second night of a back-to-back against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder inside Kia Center on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_