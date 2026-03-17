The Atlanta Hawks extended their win streak to a season-long 10 games with their 124-112 win over the Orlando Magic inside State Farm Center. As a result, the Magic's win streak ends at seven,

Nickeil Alexander-Walker shoots Magic out of building with 40-burger:

Mar 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) and Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) go after a rebound during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has had a great first season with Atlanta. He's easily having the best season of his career, averaging 20.0 points -- after averaging 9.4 with Minnesota last year, and 8.6 over his first four seasons -- on 37.9 percent shooting from 3-point range, including 44.4 percent from deep over the Hawks' nine-game win streak.

He showed why in the Hawks' one-sided win.

Alexander-Walker scored 24 points in the first half -- a career high for a single first half -- on 7-of-13 shooting and 5-of-9 from deep. The Magic, on the other hand, had five made 3s as a team over the first 24 minutes.

The Hawks moved the rock exceptionally well, but the Magic's defensive rotations were three steps too slow all night -- evidently leading to the game getting out of reach. Alexander-Walker ultimately knocked down a career-high nine threes -- pouring on 41 points -- in the winning effort.

Walling off Paolo Banchero:

Mar 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) tries to get past Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) and forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Magic's seven-game win streak and 10-3 stretch post-All-Star break have directly coincided with Paolo Banchero's best basketball of the season.

The Hawks, who have been the NBA's best defense since the All-Star break, completely walled off Banchero from the paint. The 6-foot-10 forward saw a crowd of bodies every time he approached the paint, scoring his first points in that area with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

Banchero still finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. But he missed 10 of his 13 looks, where his rim pressure was absent. Atlanta did a great job playing the gaps and rotating, making it difficult for him to pierce the interior.

Magic's energy was nonexistent:

Mar 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts on the sideline during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A big problem with the Magic this season has been their inconsistent effort. That hasn't been the case (except against Washington) over the team's 10-3 stretch, but it was an ongoing issue throughout December and January.

This was a big game for both Orlando and Atlanta, who entered on a season-long nine-game win streak. Playing its fourth game in six nights, the Magic's energy was completely nonexistent until it was too late.

Orlando crawled back and made it a 12-point game with 3:30 left. But it was too little, too late. Made shots didn't come easy for the Magic. But that bled into the team's defense, where their rotations, angles and tenacity were poor until the game was out of reach.

Now, they must rebound on the second night of a back-to-back against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder inside Kia Center on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST.