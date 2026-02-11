Magic Have No More Excuses With Healthy Lineup

The Orlando Magic are finally shedding the sting of the injury bug with a clear injury report for the first time in over a year.

The Magic have been notorious for their injuries in the past, but things appear to be looking up going into the All-Star break. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley explained how different the team is when everyone is on the floor ready to go.

“Well, I love their energy. I really do love the way that they play, just being able to be back on the floor together," Mosley said.

"Again, it’s going to take a moment and time as we continue to get guys in and out of the lineup. [We’re working with] the minutes restrictions and making sure that when guys step on the court, they’re ready to go. But again, with the minutes restriction it becomes a little bit tricky, but these guys understand and they know it’s going to take some time, and you got another one to do on Wednesday.”

Feb 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Getting Healthy For Second Half of Season

While Franz Wagner may have a minutes restriction in the next couple of games, it helps to have everyone out there. It may not be the full idea of what the Magic will be game in and game out, but the vision of the squad appears to finally be coming into fruition.

Getting everyone healthy will allow the Magic to further rely on the team's defensive identity, which has taken a hit over the past couple of months.

"Our ability to contain the basketball, rely on our defense to get out and get some early baskets to watch the ball go through the hoop was big for us because it wasn’t falling in that first half. But we got to continue to trust the work that we put in, continue to trust that process. But again, our guys made sure that we can rely on the defense to set the tone for this game," Mosley said after the team's latest win.

The Magic have underperformed this season, but injuries have been pointed as the main reason behind that. With injuries starting to fall by the wayside, the Magic have to perform up to their standard. If they don't, changes on the roster and coaching staff will take place this offseason.

The Magic are back in action against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

