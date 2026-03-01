Magic Explain Loss vs. Rockets, Can't Let History Repeat vs. Pistons

The Orlando Magic are hoping to put their latest game against the Houston Rockets behind them when they take on the Detroit Pistons.

It won't be easy for the Magic to line up against the best team in the Eastern Conference, but Orlando has always done a good job at bouncing back from losses this season. Magic guard Desmond Bane believes the team beat itself in their latest loss against the Rockets.

“I thought we beat ourselves. I mean, I thought that we had a few turnovers... lapses on the defensive end," Bane said postgame. "They were able to gain some momentum, you know? I mean, I thought we had them in a good spot, up 19 (points) or so, and they go on like an eight or 9-0 run heading into a timeout.

"They got a free throw coming out of the timeout. They are who they are for a reason. They’ve got two of the best halfcourt players in the NBA, and we gave them life, you know? Good teams, we’re better than that, and, you know, we’ve got to bury them when we’ve got the chance to.”

Magic Can't Beat Themselves vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic held a 19-point lead at one point in the second half against the Rockets, but they couldn't take care of the ball well, which led Houston to chip away at the deficit.

“Too many turnovers cost us," Magic guard Jevon Carter said.

"We gave that game away. We definitely should’ve had that one. That third quarter hurt for sure. We just have to be better once we get leads, you know what I’m saying? Just keep it simple. I felt like we were trying to hit the home run play and we should’ve just stayed solid.”

Taking care of the basketball and not committing turnovers is definitely something the Magic have emphasized in the game plan against the Pistons as they look to put the loss against the Rockets behind them.

“Not turn the ball over. I think we need to take care of the basketball. That’s what sparked them. We had done a great job prior to that, taking care of the ball, making them have to play long possessions one on one individually. But when you give a team like this easy baskets, they definitely capitalize on it," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame.

It won't be easy but if the Magic can find a way to keep good care of the ball against the Pistons, they should have a chance to pull off the upset and get back on track in the Eastern Conference standings.