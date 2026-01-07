Orlando Magic forward making a leap on both ends of the floor

Anthony Black is Orlando's man of the hour.



Not only is the former sixth overall pick making a leap offensively while spot-starting at any position Orlando asks, he's taking his defensive impact to another level.



AB's becoming a downhill driving 3pt shooting NBA Jam-friendly two-way force right before our very eyes.

Anthony Black brings winning impact to both ends of the floor

Dec 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dives for the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.



On defense, Black is contesting 2.5 shots per game; while on offense, the Magic wing has now scored at least 20+ points eleven times this season, including a career-high 38 points against Denver in late December, via Magic PR.

AB doesn't just fill up the box score scoring; he pops off the page in the hustle stats:

Black is T-26th with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and four others at 3.1 deflections per game.

Anthony Black is T-36th with Amen Thompson and eleven others at 1.3 steals per game.

AB is T-79th with Kawhi Leonard and thirteen others at 0.7 blocks per game.

Anthony Black defends the toughest assignment for his team 25% of the time, the 3rd-most of any NBA defender, via this Synergy stat visualized below by Todd Whitehead. (@CrumpledJumper)

Defenders who take the tough assignments. pic.twitter.com/Z47sIvZOLt — Todd Whitehead (@CrumpledJumper) January 6, 2026

Most players specialize in one or a few skill areas while trying to stay afloat in other areas.

Black balls out all over the court.

Magic fans will tell you Anthony Black makes winning plays that can constantly be felt on both sides of the floor as consistently as anyone on the team.

While AB is making leaps offensively off the dribble as a driver, shooter, and playmaker, he's also picking up the slack defensively with Orlando's key starters missing time.

He's made a career leap in nearly every front – driving more, shooting more, passing more, defending more; Black is racking up over two stocks (steals plus blocks) every game this season.





Over his last ten games, Anthony Black is averaging 23 points per game, 5.1 assists to 2.4 turnovers, 4 boards, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 43% 3P% on 6 threes, 54% 2P% on 10 twos, and 78% FT% on five free throws.

Anthony Black has become a household name 3pt shooting closeout-attacking downhill-driving headsup playmaking NBA jammer in Orlando overnight.

If AB keeps thriving as Orlando's primary defender while also serving as one of the Magic's key offensive creators, it's going to become very difficult for Coach Mosley to keep him off the floor.

