“I’m having fun, I’m having a lot of fun again. Yeah, shit’s fun.”



Anthony Black is looking more and more comfortable with the ballby the day.



Opposing teams are officially on notice.

Anthony Black is evolving on a quick development curve

Dec 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Anthony Black is converting 77% FG% on shots within 0-3ft from the rim, now the 55th-best efficiency in the league within that distance. For AB, that number is up from 63% FG% on shots within 0-3ft from the rim last year and 68% FG% in that range in his rookie season.



Anthony Black's averages over his last 8 games are starting to pop off the box score sheet: 18 PPG - 4 REB - 4 AST / 2 TO - 2 STL shooting 55% 2P% on 9 2PA; 38% 3P% on 4 3PA; 66% FT% on 5 FTA.



That stretch includes AB's career-high 31 PTS in Philadelphia, but does not include AB's strong performance in New York in the game Orlando lost Banchero to injury; Black dropped in 17 PTS - 3 REB - 3 AST - 2 STL - 1 BLK - 77% TS.



Where has this impressive development come from, especially with AB's clear confidence with the ball in his hands, combining dribble moves into finesse finishes and tough stepback pull-up triples.

After another strong performance, this time dropping 22 points with a season-high 9 rebounds against Bulls, I asked Anthony Black about his growing confidence in his on-ball development.



What changed for Black where he's able to now combine so many of his skills into a sum of its parts between his handles, drives, pull-up jumper and finishing at the rim, along with what role Orlando Magic assistant God Shammgod has played in that development:





“Obviously those are things I’m working on with Shamm – ball-handling, shooting off the dribble, different finishes inside the 3pt line.



But I think the biggest development is just my aggression – me going out there trying to score, trying to get to the rim every time, and then shooting my open shots.



It’s just a mentality shift more than anything.” Anthony Black

After the win over New York, I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley about Anthony Black working on his handles and finishing at the rim under the guidance of newly hired Magic Assistant Coach, God Shammgod.



Jamahl Mosley praised the duo's development.



"I think Shamm has done a tremendous job with AB.



His ability to finish, you see it last game, going and finishing dunks, going to the rim, attacking the basket, different ways of finishing.



Shamm's done a tremendous job with him." Mosley

The more comfortable Anthony Black gets with the ball in his hands, the more dynamic his game becomes as a scorer on the ball and gravity source stretching defenses off the ball, all while being a ferocious defender on the ball, able to guard any position on the perimeter, switching 1-3.



The Magic's x-factor is becoming the main factor.

