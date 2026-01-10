Magic fourth quarter collapse leading to pattern

The Orlando Magic are going back to the drawing board after scoring just 12 points in the final 12 minutes of their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic also played poorly in the fourth quarter in their last game on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, where they let a double-digit lead slip through their fingers as the game went to overtime. The Magic were lucky to win the game in overtime on a Paolo Banchero buzzer beater. But it doesn't erase the fact that the team could be playing better in the clutch moments of the game.

Magic head coach Jamal Mosley spoke about what frustrated him most in the fourth quarter.

“I would have liked to see the ball go in the basket. That would be nice. You know, you got to give you know Philly credit for the way they defend it at the rim. A lot of times we got down there, same calls Joel Embiid was getting," Mosley said.

"Our guy, you know, P (Paolo Banchero) was down there trying to finish at the rim, getting hit. But they're not going to get those calls. And so, our ability to finish through contact... But again, we also have to do a better job in initial stages of taking care of the basketball, finishing possessions out and then you don't get to that point.”

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic pattern beginning to show

While the officiating was part of the team's worries, it doesn't excuse the fact that the team could not score more than 12 points. Anthony Black tried to rationalize the team's struggles late in games.

"It’s probably something we have to look at as a team with the coaching staff. It’s hard to really recall what happened right after the game. We just have to be better. We have to be more organized. We’ve got to – yeah, we just have to be more organized down the stretch. Sometimes I feel like we’re playing not to lose and, you know, you’re not going to win games playing that way, so we just have to figure that out," Black said.

The Magic will look to bounce back tomorrow when they take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories