Magic Get Worst Loss of Season as Pacers Snap 16-Game Losing Streak

The Orlando Magic are still in the loss column after falling 128-126 to the Indiana Pacers inside the Kia Center.

The game helped the Pacers snap a 16-game losing streak that spanned over a month and it is one of the worst losses for the Magic this season. On a night where the Magic needed a big win to quiet the critics, they did the opposite, and it will cost them in the standings in the long run.

Games like this show who is legit and who isn't, and the Magic haven't done anything to suggest they can be a threat in the playoffs by coming out flat like this. From the beginning of the game, the Magic looked a step behind the Pacers and it cost them late in the fourth quarter.

The Magic trailed by as much as 12 points and managed to come back and make it a two-point game with over 28 seconds to go. After the Pacers failed to hit the dagger, the Magic had one final chance to tie or win the game.

Paolo Banchero drove into the lane into a lot of contact, but he didn't get a foul called on him. He had 39 points in the game on 13 of 27 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win.

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva defends Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Look Lost All Night Long vs. Pacers

The Magic just seemed out of sync all night long and they couldn't get stops against the Pacers throughout the entire game. The offense was sloppy and the defense couldn't get stops, allowing transition points left and right. It looked like two lottery teams going up against each other and when the Pacers saw a chance to snap a franchise-record losing streak, they took advantage of the opportunity.

Pascal Siakam was the leading scorer for the Pacers with 37 points. Jarace Walker added 20 of his own and Aaron Nesmith had 19 with five 3-pointers. The team made 16 of 35 attempts from beyond the arc, which is where they were able to pull out the victory.

What's Next For Magic?

The Magic will immediately head out on a flight to the midwest where they will take on Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and the rival Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.