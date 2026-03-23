The Orlando Magic are currently the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference in a season where many --including myself-- saw them as a top 5 seed with Championship aspirations. Yet those expectations have not been a reality as the Magic have proven inconsistent, unable to deal with injuries, and are a middling team both offensively, and defensively.

So the question now becomes. If the Magic don't win a playoff series, is Jamahl Mosley's time in Orlando done? The answer is yes. I had called for it a few weeks ago when they almost dipped below .500, noting the similarities from Mosley's past teams, the struggles from three, the overall offensive impact, and the receptiveness of Mosley's coaching in general.

Top 3 coaching candidates should the Magic move on from Jamahl Mosley

With 12 games left, and the Magic currently in the play-in. A third straight first round exit in a year where the Magic were supposed to take their big leap, should be the end of the road for coach Mosley.

The Orlando Magic were supposed to surpass their in-state rival this season, but they have failed. Should Mosley be fired, now or in the future, who could be their next head coach?



One could come from the Heat @5ReasonsSports @MagicOnSI https://t.co/zANKyyC7Pe — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) January 28, 2026

Tony Mejia

If the Orlando Magic fail to get out of the first round and aren't part of the Eastern Conference semifinals, it seems inevitable Jamahl Mosley will be fired. Whether he should be doesn't matter. This was basically the mandate when Jeff Weltman traded for Desmond Bane and declared the Magic in win-now mode last offseason. You can't remake the entire roster, so a change at head coach is the most likely fix.

Ethan J. Skolnick

It may not be fair, but the reality is that the Orlando Magic were expected to be a top-four seed in the East, and a likely first round winner. The injuries, especially the one to Franz Wagner, have hurt for sure, but it does not appear that the Magic are inclined to break up their core anytime soon, so something will be expected to change for the team to have better results. Throw in what seems like a shaky co-existence with star Paolo Banchero and the attractiveness of the Orlando area to many coaches, and you can expect the Magic to move on from Jamahl Mosley if his team loses in the first round, and plenty of experienced replacements to appear.

Ryan Kaminski

No, coach Mosley has earned the right to go through the growing pains with this team. An early playoff exit this season has as much to do with injuries as any other factor, and this team has shown progress and resilience after each injury. This locker room fights for their coach and feeds off his energy, Orlando needs to see this team healthy before any major shake ups.

Amir Motameni

Yes, if the Magic get bounced in the first round, I think it’s fair for the organization to seriously consider moving on from Jamahl Mosley. He deserves credit for helping stabilize the team during the rebuild and building a tough defensive identity, but at some point, the expectations have to shift toward real playoff progress. Orlando’s offense looks stagnant and overly reliant on tough shot-making, and there are questions about whether Mosley is fully maximizing the talents of franchise cornerstones like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.