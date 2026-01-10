Magic inconsistency continues, but Anthony Black might have answer to solving problem

The Orlando Magic are one of the most inconsistent teams in the league over the last month, trading wins and losses in each of the last 13 games.

The Magic have not won consecutive games in over a month, but they have also not lost consecutive games in that same span. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was asked about the team's lack of consistency and what Orlando has to do in order to reverse their fortunes.

“It's a good question. Very good question. And I think it's just finding ways to look in that mirror and say how you got to approach it every single night, no matter who you play. You know, you're never [going to] control if shots fall, can't do that. But you can control the effort on the simple box out to make sure we're hitting guys to finish the possession. When we run, we run in space to attack the basket," Mosley said.

"Those are pieces that… those are things you can't control. And tonight, you know, obviously, 21 rebounds, we didn't do that. We didn't do our job there. And then our ability to take care of the basketball, being in the right spot at the right time, shooting when you're open, putting two on the ball, making the right decision.”

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic hoping for a streak soon

Magic guard Anthony Black is looking at the little things the team is not getting done correctly and thinking that could be part of the problem.

“I think that we’re probably just not boxing out. Yeah, I mean, offensive rebounds [are] just effort and just being locked in. Knowing to find certain guys who are going to get more offensive rebounds out of you. I think just being locked in, boxing out, and just being tougher. I think we’ve got to be tougher," Black said.

"It’s tough. Obviously, you know, we haven’t won back-to-back games since whenever. It’s frustrating for everybody; coaches [and] players. But we just have to do a good job of figuring out a way to string together wins.”

The Magic do a good job of bouncing back from losses, which is why we have seen so many wins after losses in the last month. However, going .500 is not going to get them where they want to go. They will need to find that consistency and stack wins in the second half of the season if they want to move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

