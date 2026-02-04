Magic Just Signaled Their Trade Deadline Intentions

The Orlando Magic are frustrated after a 128-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Paycom Center.

The Magic were down by 25 points at the end of the first quarter and simply could not compete with the defending champions on their home floor. In a game that was deemed a blowout early on, the benches were cleared in the fourth quarter to play some of the third-string players, except for one.

Usually in games like this, everyone on the roster gets a chance to play, but Goga Bitadze was a notable DNP in the box score against the Thunder. Bitadze was not on the injury report, but the only reason to keep him out of a game like this is to prevent him from getting injured, in case the team decides to trade him ahead of the deadline.

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Goga Bitadze's Trade Likelihood Increases

The Magic did not do this with other trade rumored players like Jonathan Isaac or Tyus Jones, though both of them did play considerably low minutes against the Thunder. Isaac had 14 minutes while Jones just had five in the loss. That being said, Bitadze's 0 minutes leads us to a clue as to what Orlando might be doing at the trade deadline.

Bitadze has been rumored to be linked to several teams that are in need of a center at the trade deadline. He has been playing as Orlando's primary backup for most of the season with Moe Wagner still nursing a torn ACL on the sidelines. Since he returned last month, Bitadze has seen far less action in games.

Bitadze has played in just 14 minutes over the last six games for the Magic and has only appeared in two of those contests: a home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers and a road loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bitadze has interests from teams like the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, but it still remains a mystery if and where he will be traded. He has this year and next still on his contract, and he is set to make around $15 million during that time span. It's a very easy contract to trade, so the Magic should be looking for deals around the league.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

