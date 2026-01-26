Magic Losing Streak Leads to Power Rankings Problem

The Orlando Magic are struggling mightily after losing three straight games to the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team is in danger of losing its fourth straight game for just the second time this season, and the losing is reflected in this week's power rankings from NBA.com writer John Schuhmann. The team currently sits at No. 18 after being 17 last week.

"Travel can take a lot out of you, and the Magic and Grizzlies are both 0-2 since returning from Europe, with three of those four losses having come against teams with losing records. The Magic have lost three straight overall, with all three losses coming by at least 14 points," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Magic’s loss to the Cavs on Saturday was the first of six straight games against teams with winning records, and the next three – including a second straight against Cleveland – are all huge regarding the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are now just a half-game ahead of the ninth-place Bulls and are 9-11 in games played between the top nine teams in the East."

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'qwan Tomlin drives around Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Slip in NBA Power Rankings

The only teams that rank below the Orlando Magic are the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards. It's a sign that the Magic are moving in the wrong direction, and things will have to change in order for them to get where they want to be.

A big reason behind the Magic's struggles has been the injury bug and even after Franz Wagner returned from his high ankle sprain, the injury continues to have an impact on his health.

"Franz Wagner played in the two Europe games, but missed the Magic’s two games last week with lingering ankle soreness. The Magic got Jalen Suggs back on Saturday, but have still had just 11 games with Suggs, Wagner and Paolo Banchero all in the lineup. They’ve been outscored by 7.3 points per 100 possessions in 729 total minutes with Banchero on the floor without the other two," Schuhmann wrote.

The Magic are back in action against the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Peacock as part of the streaming service's doubleheader for the night.

