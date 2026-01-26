Magic May Need to Push Panic Button Soon

The Orlando Magic are not playing their best basketball as of late, and there's a lot of question marks surrounding the team when it comes to head coach Jamahl Mosley and the play of Paolo Banchero, among other items of concern.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff weighed in on the team's current struggles and questioned whether or not the panic button should be pushed as the calendar winds down for February.

Austin Dobbins

While everyone looks to injuries and other controversies for the Orlando Magic, excuses don't cut it. Plenty of other teams are battling through adversity just fine, but the Magic are not. The offense is stale, they can't shoot, and they are completely underperforming. The latest game against the Cavaliers saw a disconnect in the huddle between the players and coach Mosley, and while he helped put the Magic back on the map, I think he took them as far as he could. Make a trade or change the voice.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Ethan J. Skolnick

This was not supposed to be another .500 season, not after all the assets expended to acquire Desmond Bane and not with the Magic's young core. And yes, injuries have hurt again, with them affecting all three of the other most important players. Still, this isn't good enough.

The only reason it's not panic time is because of the state of the East; somehow the Magic are still atop the Southeast Division, because the Heat have fallen off and no one else is any good. But there is need for change, either player or coach. Orlando needs another shooter, and it needs Jamahl Mosley to start getting through.... soon.

Jeremy Brener

The Magic have never gotten a true taste of what the roster has to offer. Either the team has been dealing with injuries to key players or those on the roster are not fully developed. This season was supposed to change that, but injuries have reared their ugly head once again.

That being said, this was the most talented roster the Magic have had since drafting Paolo Banchero with the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, yet the results are not improving. There are a number of issues with the team when it comes to offense, defense, injuries and the coaching staff not being able to come up with the answers quickly enough.

There is no quick fix to any of this, but in the middle of the season, the Magic have to do what it takes to push through these struggles. Firing Mosley won't solve all the problems and a trade won't either. It will take everyone on the staff and court to be the change they wish to see in the Magic.

More Orlando Magic Stories