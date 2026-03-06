While every team can sign players to their 15-man roster up until the final day of the 2025-26 NBA Season, there's a different caveat for the three two-way spots that each team is allotted.

Every NBA team had until March 4 to sign players to two-way contract. As a result, several teams made last-second decisions in the days, hours and even minutes leading up to the deadline.

But the Orlando Magic were not one of those teams.

Magic will stick with trio of two-ways for rest of season:

Sep 29, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard Alex Morales (30) poses for a picture during Magic-Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There's essentially no risk in filling up two-way spots, especially this late in the season; players on two-way contracts don't count against the cap, and they can be active for up to 50 of the team's 82 games (if the 15-man roster is completely filled out).

The only recent change the Magic made to their two-ways was releasing Orlando Robinson and subsequently signing forward Alex Morales, accomplished in mid-February.

Orlando has sparingly used two-ways this season:

Nov 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) shoots the ball while Boston Celtics forward Chris Boucher (99) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Even while Orlando's dealt with myriad injuries, their two-ways have barely seen the floor this season.

That is partially done by design, since the team wasn't carrying a full 15-man roster for most of the season. Without a full 15-man roster, two-way players are only eligible to be active -- not necessarily play -- for 90 combined games.

After the Magic signed guard Jevon Carter after the trade deadline, that was no longer an issue.

Before his release, Orlando Robinson appeared in just four games (one start); Jamal Cain played in 21; Colin Castleton, who has NBA experience, and Alex Morales -- both still on two-ways -- haven't played at all.

Barring a flurry of injuries, I wouldn't necessarily expect that to change any time soon, either.

In 12 games with the Osceola Magic (G-League affiliate), Castleton's averaged 18.6 points and 9.7 rebounds on 62.8 percent true shooting. Morales has strung together a career season in his third G-League season with Orlando, averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds on 51.4/37.7/83.3 shooting splits.

Cain, 26, has played the fewest of the three (9 games) in the G-League, averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 stocks (steals + blocks) on 50.4 percent true shooting.

None of them are inactive ahead of the Magic's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. So if Orlando is up by 30-plus in Cooper Flagg's return with two minutes left in the game, you may see them! Never say never!

