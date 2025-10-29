Orlando Magic pick up option on da Silva, but not on another draft pick
The Orlando Magic had until October 31st to decide their choice on the options of Tristan da Silva, Anthony Black, and Jett Howard. With the Magic's big 4 of Banchero, Wagner, Suggs, & Bane combined to make around $150 million, the team needed to retain value while trying to make sensible budget cuts.
The Orlando Magic picked up the options on both Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black, while declining the option on Jett Howard. For the Magic, this saves them $7.3 million next year, letting go of a player who has gotten swept up in the deep backcourt of the team.
For Anthony Black & Tristan da Silva, the cost of keeping those players makes sense with how well they've been playing to start off the season. Both players are heavily involved in the rotation with da Silva being a sixth man microwave off the bench for the team, and Black taking the minutes of Jalen Suggs as he works his way back to 100%.
Before this season, the Magic were in dire need of 3-point shooting, and the development of Howard into a 3-and-D player could've been a solid piece to put around the core of Banchero & Wagner. With the addition of Desmond Bane into the mix, what he brings to the team currently is what the Magic wanted from Howard, but on a much higher level. This creates redundancy in the position, making Howard the player who, unfortunately, gets lost in the shuffle of a deep Magic backcourt.
As for Black, his role has expanded this year with Jalen Suggs working his way back from injury. The former 6th overall pick still has yet to showcase his full potential, but there has been flashes. Additionally, his length and ability to get to the rim from the guard position is something unique that he brings to the team. The Magic are hoping he can continue to develop into an elite backup guard option alongside Suggs & Bane, and them picking up the option shows their faith in him.
Out of all the players whose options were in limbo, da Silva's had to be the player who had the highest likelihood of staying. After an elite summer in the Euroleague and his rookie season under his belt, da Silva entered the season with a much higher level of confidence, and it was reflected in his play early in the season. With his shooting prowess and ability to move off-ball, he's a near-perfect fit next to the core of this team, and might be with the team for a long time.