Magic Slide to No. 8 After Puzzling Rotation Decisions in Loss vs. Celtics

The Orlando Magic are staying on the road after losing Game 82 to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, sliding them to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, which prompts the start of the Play-In Tournament away from home.

The Magic had a chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether if they won and the Toronto Raptors lost to the Brooklyn Nets, but with those chances slim, Orlando opted to limit Desmond Bane's minutes after he became just one of four players in the NBA this season to play and start in all 82 games.

Bane played in just six minutes during the first half, but returned to the court in the third quarter when the Magic dug themselves into a hole. It was very puzzling for a Magic team that has made some questionable rotation decisions over the course of the season. Bane explained after the game that he knew the plan going into the matchup.

"Coach told me yesterday that I wasn't going to play much, that I was trying to save my body for the postseason. We got into a game where we're down in and put me back in, trying to make one last push to get a chance to win and clinch home-court advantage. It was communicated to me before that I wasn't going to be playing my normal minutes," Bane told Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede.

#Magic guard Desmond Bane told me and @philiprr_OMD in the locker room in Boston that it was communicated to him yesterday he wouldn’t play his normal minutes against the Celtics. In addition, Bane said he stayed ready to return and appreciated getting the chance to do so. More: https://t.co/Z9tkjXByrY pic.twitter.com/DbfatsFZXg — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 13, 2026

How Minute Restrictions Pushed Magic to No. 8

Bane's chat with Beede leads me to believe that there isn't full confidence in the game plan or there just isn't a huge desire for the team to clinch home court. While Bane remained professional, the mid-game pivot to bring him back in suggests the coaching staff underestimated how much the bench would struggle without him.

Bane checked back in in the fourth quarter, but the risk of injury still remained. If the Magic really wanted to prevent a possible Bane injury, he should never have played in the game to begin with. Sure, he wanted to get the 82-game milestone under his belt, but when there is a lot on the line, that changes perspective.

Bane was a +9 for the Magic in a five-point loss. Had he played his normal minutes or even just 24 minutes instead of 18, the Magic likely would have won.

Nothing is given in the NBA, and every win has to be a hard fight, even if the Celtics are playing the majority of their G League squad in the final game of the regular season.

Had the Magic beaten the Celtics, they would have hosted the Sixers in the Play-In Tournament instead of visiting them on the road. The Magic are 25-15 at the Kia Center this season, versus 19-20 away from Orlando. Every small detail matters in a play-in or playoff game, and this could be the difference between the Magic moving on in the postseason and being eliminated.

The Magic could make all of this go away with a win on the road against the Sixers on Wednesday, but it just adds to the mountain of odd choices the team has made when it comes to playing and sitting players this season. That is part of the reason why the team finds itself in eighth place in the East, as opposed to the top six.

In the upcoming game against the Sixers, Orlando's ability to make the right adjustments in real time will determine if the team can win in Philly or if they have to return to central Florida to fight for their postseason lives.