Magic Trail By 17, But Beat Jazz After Ferocious Comeback

The Orlando Magic are celebrating after a 120-117 victory against the Utah Jazz inside the Kia Center.

With 2:03 left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Suggs hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 115. Suggs grabbed the rebound on the ensuing possession, but the Magic couldn't take the lead. Jazz guard John Konchar dunked the ball with just over a minute to go to retake the lead. However, Konchar fouled his former Memphis Grizzlies teammate Desmond Bane to put him back on the free throw line.

Bane split his free throws, keeping the Magic down by a point. Suggs was able to steal the ball from Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier, leading to a Bane fast break opportunity, but he was fouled and sent to the free throw line again, where he made both of his free throws this time around to take a lead with 28.3 seconds left on the clock. It was the Magic's first lead since there was 7:27 left in the second quarter.

Wendell Carter Jr. blocked Brice Sensabaugh's shot that would have put the Jazz back in the lead. Suggs came away with another deflection on the in-bounds pass to put the ball back in Orlando's hands. Suggs made both of his free throws to take a three-point lead.

The Jazz had one last chance to tie the game, but Collier missed the potential game-winner, giving the Magic the victory.

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black passes the ball during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Squeak Out Win After Big Comeback

The Magic trailed by as much as 17 points in the second half, but they managed to stay resilient and pull out a win.

The Magic are back in action on Monday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET inside of the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

