Jazz Injury Could Change Game vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic are facing off against the Utah Jazz, where an injury took place in the second quarter that could change the outcome of the matchup.

Jazz point guard Keyonte George exited the game late in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. He was able to get off on his own power, but eventually went to the locker room. It appears that his return to the game is questionable.

George Injury Could Help Magic

George, 22, is enjoying the best season of his career so far, averaging 24.2 points and 6.6 assists per game for the Jazz in his third year in the league. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has turned a corner for the Jazz this season and the team is lucky to have him.

He missed the last three games for the Jazz coming into the game, but he made his return against the Magic. George was on a minutes restriction going into the game of about "24-25 minutes" according to Jazz head coach Will Hardy in his pregame press conference, so Utah might decide to be extra cautious with its star point guard.

In 13 minutes, George scored five points while grabbing a rebound and dishing out an assist.

With George potentially out for the rest of the game, the Jazz will rely on their other guards, including Isaiah Collier and new acquisition Vince Williams Jr. Collier has seen extended action as of late, and even played all 48 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. In that game, he scored 25 points while dishing out 11 assists. In the game before against the Indiana Pacers, Collier scored 11 points and had 22 assists, marking his career-high.

In order for the Magic to get back in the game, they have to find ways to get stops against a Jazz team that is tall and beating them on the boards. The Jazz out-rebounded the Magic 30-19 in the first half and their offense cooled off after a hot first quarter. The Jazz shot 51 percent while the Magic made just over 41 percent of their shots.

The Magic have some work to do in the second half, but things could be different in their game plan with Collier in and George possibly out.

The second half of the game between the Jazz and Magic can be watched on FanDuel Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

