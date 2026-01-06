Magic unsung hero earns praise from Jamahl Mosley

Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. is the unsung hero of the roster.

Carter doesn't get much public praise, but he is arguably the most important player on the roster. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley explained his impact on what the team does on both ends of the floor.

“I can never say enough about Wendell Carter Jr," Mosley said.

"What he does without even having to get a shot, get a play run for him... he just does everything the right way. And he’s just continuing to try to just play, setting solid screens, hitting rollers, guarding multiple positions without batting an eye. And I think that just says so much about how much he means to this team, and how his toughness and his level of consistency has been great for us this year."

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. shoots against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Carter making quiet impact for Magic

Carter has been an important part of the Magic since he was acquired in a trade in 2021. He's been one of only three players that have been with the Magic since Mosley was hired, along with Jonathan Isaac and Moe Wagner.

Carter is a big part of the Magic's identity, and he hopes to be able to continue contributing on both ends of the floor.

"Throughout the game, you're going to get tired. There's no one in this league that doesn't get tired. But the ones that separates the good teams from the great teams is the ones that mostly push themselves past that fourth wall," Carter said back in training camp.

"So I think that's something that as we want to be a running team, want to be able to get up and down and down and still be a great defensive team. It just takes a lot of effort and a lot of commitment to doing it."

Carter has been committed to the identity all season long, and it's why he continues to be such an important performer for the team. If Carter can keep up this play over the second half of the season, the Magic should be in position to make a playoff run for the first time in over 15 years.

Carter and the Magic will return to the court tonight against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena in the nation's capital. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

