Orlando Magic unveil new lineup vs. Boston Celtics due to another injured starter



Wendell Carter Jr. ruled out for Boston Celtics Injury Report



MAGIC



Paolo Banchero: Out - Left Groin Strain

Jalen Suggs: Out - Left knee injury management

Wendell Carter: Out - Left ankle sprain

Franz Wagner: Available - Nose (face mask)

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

CELTICS

Jayson Tatum: Out - Right Achilles Injury repair

Ron Harper Jr.: Out - G League (Two-way)

Max Shulga: Out - G League (Two-way)

Amari Williams: Out - G League (Two-way)

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Celtics

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 23, 6:10 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), NBC Sports Boston (Celtics)

Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish), WBZ-FM (Celtics)

Orlando meets Boston for third time in November

The Orlando Magic (10-7) look to continue their surge that has featured a pair of wins over New York in a run of six wins in seven games. The Boston Celtics (8-8) take the court for this Sunday early-evening showdown hoping to rebound from a disappointing loss to the last-place Brooklyn Nets despite multiple days off.

The Magic are opening a three-game road trip that will continue in Philadelphia and Detroit, where they’ll hope to improve on a 3-4 road record. Last time they played outside of Orlando, a three-game win streak was snapped in overtime by the Rockets, who got a last-second shot from Alperen Sengun to force an extra session.

The Celtics suffered their worst loss of the season on Friday against the same Nets team they had beaten at Barclays Center mid-week to climb above .500 for the first time in 2025-26. Boston and Orlando are playing what is already their third meeting of the season, having split two games over a three-day span at Kia Center on Nov. 7-9. Jaylen Brown led the C’s in scoring both times and has paced them in 13 of 16 games this season.

Orlando is 58-77 all-time against the Celtics during the regular season, having lost 10 matchups against them between Jan. 2020-Oct. 2022. Paolo Banchero committed six of Orlando’s 17 turnovers in the most recent matchup, but led the way with 28 points prior to suffering a groin strain that continues to keep him sidelined.

From the Sportsbook

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Celtics -4.5 (-110), Magic +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics -192, Magic +160

Total: 223.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Projected Starters

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Franz Wagner

C Goga Bitadze

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Jordan Walsh

C Neemias Queta

G Derrick White

G Payton Pritchard

Quotable

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla after loss to Brooklyn: "I don’t know if the story of the game was just our missed layups. I thought the Nets played really, really well. They played better than us throughout most of the game. I think that’s the bigger story."

More Orlando Magic Stories

Magic Keys to starting off road trip in solid fashion in Boston

Magic addition making wrong kind of records

Orlando Magic standout clears huge hurdle in injury-riddled year