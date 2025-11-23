Riding the first option Franz Wagner wave is one key to how Magic win in Boston

While the Magic have surged past the Celtics in the East standings after winning 9 of its last 12, Boston still has the edge in point differential (12th) and offensive rating. (13th)



The Magic must keep Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons, Derrick White, and Peyton Pritchard in check with strong perimeter defense in a versatile matchup of perimeter players featuring Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva on the other side.



Boston's paint is relatively open, they want to launch a ton of threes, they crash the offensive glass, they don't turn the ball over, they force turnovers, and they force tough shots.



Where can Orlando find the edge for a #MagicWin in Boston tonight?

1. Ride the First Option Franz Wagner wave

What makes this Magic team's depth so great is how complementary the team can be "by committee".



While the potential of what this team could be with all the talent clicking could look like a good ol' fashioned super team, the hierarchy of roles becomes much more defined when Orlando is one star short.



Anthony Black or Tristan da Silva step in as the defacto spot starter, one specializing in perimeter defensive versatility and downhill playmaking, the other in versatile floor-stretching scoring, both bringing two-way feel to fill in at a multiple starter positions in a variety of roles at a moment's notice, with the other normally being the first player off the bench.



With Banchero out, Franz Wagner takes over as primary scoring option, with Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs sharing the load starting scoring creator looks for the team.



Bane has led the team in assists seven times already this season.



Franz Wagner has averaged 26 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST / 1 TO - 1 STL on 59% TS% scoring efficiency overall since Banchero went down in New York.



In that stretch, Wagner is converting 51% 2P% on 12 twos, hitting 34% 3P% on 6 threes, and making 83% FT% while drawing 9 free throw attempts per game, and assisting one fifth of the shots Orlando scores while Franz is on the floor in the process.



Franz Wagner casually broke the basketball scales of the universe with an 18.2 BPM rating in the #MagicWin over the Knicks last night after dominating downhill mismatches against Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson scoring 37 points, grabbing 6 boards, dishing out 7 AST / 1 TO ratio, scoring 84% TS% on a shooting line 9/13 2P - 4/6 3P - 7/7 FT.



Chef Wagner is built for this.





2. Win the turnover margin

These teams have already faced off twice this year.



The Magic won round one in the NBA cup game, beating Boston by 13 points at their own game – taking a lot of three pointers, while making many more of them that night.



The next day, Boston bounced back with a revenge game win over Orlando behind 73 PTS from Brown, Simons, and White, hitting more threes and forcing more turnovers, leading to Coach Mosley making clear in the post game conference the sloppy turnovers were the problem needing fixing.



Boston ranks 1st at not turning the ball over, 9th at offensive rebound percentage, 5th on defensive shooting efficiency, 10th at forcing turnovers.



Orlando's pressure defense is only 14th at forcing turnovers on the season, but that ticks up to 10th since Halloween night. Who wins the turnover margin and points off those turnovers will be a huge swing factor in this one.

I asked #Magic coach Jamahl Mosley if he considered going to Noah Penda any other time in Sunday’s game beyond the 10 seconds he played on a night where Jonathan Isaac saw 4:27. His response:



"Seventeen turnovers for 29 points. It has nothing to do with the rotation. Thank you."

3. Let the threes rain on offense, weather the storm on defense

On top of winning the turnover battle, keeping up with Boston's three-point barrage is important to not give them the swing factor simply attempt more efficient shots they are less efficient at than Orlando.



Attacking the paint against Boston's overhauled frontcourt and drawing fouls as the #1 FT Rate team in the league remains the primary plan of attack for Orlando.



The Magic are at their best getting their creators downhill to the rim for efficient layups and dunks, free throws, and kickouts that lead to threes and never-ending drive-and-kick good-for-great shot hunting hoops, and Boston's defense is at its worst when you attack the paint, force them to switch and rotate until they involve their non-defenders in the action.

Anthony Black credits dynamic downhill footwork to something surprising:



Running Wide Receiver football drills and playing a range of sports growing up



for @MagicOnSI:https://t.co/1DXSL1e96k — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 19, 2025

Half of Suggs’ assists are at the rim – alley-oop lobs, transition kick aheads, dimes to off-baller cutters



they’re calling him the Give Up The Good Shot for a Great Shot Bounty Hunter



Jalen Suggs is the point guard the Magic are looking for: @MagicOnSIhttps://t.co/W87ti8oUVe — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 21, 2025