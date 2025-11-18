Magic addition making wrong kind of records

When the Orlando Magic acquired Tyus Jones, they thought they were getting a 40% three-point shooter, a reliable point guard, and a playmaker. Jones was a low-risk high reward signing, as he signed a $7-million dollar contract this offseason to fill the Magic's desperate need for three-point shooting and facilitation.

Instead, he is on the wrong side of the NBA record books.

Longest streak of scoreless games in NBA history (min. 5 MP):



1. Jason Collins - 10 (2007)

2. P.J. Tucker - 9 (2023)

3. Chris Dudley - 8 (1999)

4. T.R. Dunn - 8 (1987)

5. Tyus Jones - 7 (Active)



It's real bad.#MakeItMagic pic.twitter.com/2eCMomjRBI — ORLmuse (@ORLmuse) November 17, 2025

If you change the minimum to six minutes, he jumps to second on the list.

The Magic have had one of the NBA's worst bench units this season, much in part to the failures of players like Tyus Jones who was brought in to fill facilitating and three-point scoring. Areas the Magic needed help with coming into this season.

Tyus Jones has averaged 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season with the Magic, shooting 25.7% from the field and 10.5% from three. Stats hard to imagine from someone who has averaged 7/2/4 on far better shooting percentages throughout his career. The last three years, Jones had averaged more than 10 points per season while shooting higher than 37% (40% twice) and averaging 5+ assists.

Jones' falloff has been inexplicable and has played a large part in not only the Magic's bench struggles but overall struggles to began the season.

Jones minutes have been dwindling as a result of his start and is currently averaging the ninth most minutes per game on the team. Now the fans, they would rather see Jase Richardson take these minutes, and it's hard to disagree.

The Magic drafted Richardson with the intention of being the point guard of the future and his only deficiencies come in the form of rebounding and inconsistent defense.

With Jalen Suggs out, Anthony Black took most of the minutes rather than Tyus Jones signaling a shift from coach Mosley and it will be interesting to see how much longer coach Mosley sticks with Jones before making a decision on the veteran guard.

If Jones can't turn it around, his life in Orlando could be short lived and it may be time for the younger guys to get some run.

