In case anyone had any doubts, the Orlando Magic will be playing some form of basketball beyond April 12, the final day of the regular season.

With the San Antonio Spurs' 127-95 blowout win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic have clinched a spot in the play-in, at the very least.

This is the direction it's been trending for a while. The Bucks are losers of nine of their last 11 games and have dealt with myriad injuries, most notably to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr.

Time is running out for Magic to escape play-in:

At 39-34, there is a 10-game difference between Orlando and Milwaukee. The Magic are currently tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 9 seed in the East, one game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for No. 7 and 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for No. 6

The biggest issue is that there's just nine games left in the season. And Orlando, who snapped its six-game losing streak over the tanking Sacramento Kings earlier this week, still has games left against Toronto, Phoenix, Atlanta, Detroit, Minnesota and Boston.

As a result, the Magic have the ninth-hardest schedule. They are just 8-19 against teams top-10 in point differential, the 12th-worst mark in the NBA, according to Cleaning The Glass. Their struggles have come on the defensive end in those games, surrendering 120.3 points per 100 possessions. Over a full season, that number would rank No. 27.

Their upcoming game against the Hawks offers a prime opportunity to potentially cut into the gap between the two teams in the standings. A lot can change fairly quickly, even though time is quickly running out.

The Hawks were the team to snap the Magic's seven-game winning streak, which subsequently sent them spiriling into a six-game losing streak. Perhaps Orlando can return the favor; Atlanta is 15-3 since the All-Star break, which included an 11-game win streak, tied for the fourth-longest of any team this season.

Should the Magic make their second-straight play-in, they will likely face a combination of Philadelphia, Charlotte or Miami in their first game. Where? And for what? Well, there's still plenty of shuffling that can still take place.

All that we know right now is that the Magic will be play-in bound -- at the very least -- once their frustrating, inconsistent regular season concludes.

For better or worse.

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