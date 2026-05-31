Magic expected to waive Jonathan Isaac, create additional cap flexibility

Following the worst season of his career, the Orlando Magic are expected to waive Jonathan Isaac, instead of finding a trade for him, ahead of his June 28 guarantee deadline, Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported this week.

"Another player who can probably be crossed off the trade list is Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, whose $14.5 million deal is only guaranteed at $8 million," Deveney wrote. "He would make good potential trade ballast, but the Magic are facing a cash crunch with Paolo Banchero’s extension kicking in. ... Trading him would cost Orlando cap flexibility."

According to @SeanDeveney, the Orlando Magic are expected to waive Jonathan Isaac instead of using his contract in a trade.



The report states Orlando wants to preserve future cap flexibility as Paolo Banchero’s extension begins to reshape the team’s financial outlook.



Isaac’s… pic.twitter.com/JNDpXzICwd — Orlando Magic HQ (@OMagicHQ) May 29, 2026

While this move isn't official, it wouldn't come to anyone's surprise.

Isaac was essentially a non-factor in the Magic's rotation all season, and they amended his guarantee in early March. Not to mention, the Magic's books are quite clogged, so if there was any way to create some flexibility, the two sides parting ways was inevitable.

Even though he's a dynamic defensive-minded wing, Isaac averaged just 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds across 52 games. He was inactive in 21 of the Magic's final 22 games and shot just 42.2 percent from the floor, including 18.4 percent from deep, when he was.

How much flexibility would Magic create?:

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Isaac was on the Magic's books for $14.5 million each of the next three seasons, although the final two years were non-guaranteed. And he was only guaranteed for $8 million before June 28 this year.

However, Deveney noted that the Magic are planning to stretch that $8 million guaranteed upon release. Assuming that's true, approximately $2.7 million would be stretched over the next three seasons, meaning the Magic would be saving $11.8 million off their 2026-27 cap sheet.

Orlando's entering the summer in a bind. It is the fourth-most expensive team in the NBA, where it was projected to be $9.3 million above the first apron and $3.7 million shy of the second. If the Magic stretch Isaac's guarantee, they would duck below the first apron, but would still not have full access to their full mid-level exception (~$15.0M).

They have to decide whether or not they want to exercise Jamal Cain's $2.6 million team option. They also have Moe Wagner and Jevon Carter's free agencies to parse through. Anthony Black wiil become extension-eligible, though that won't take effect until 2027-28, as does Desmond Bane, one of four players to start all 82 games this year.

Fresh off a 45-win season without any postseason success, there could be a lot of moving chess pieces this summer. There also may not be any at all. We saw president Jeff Weltman shock the NBA by adding Bane last June -- could there be another surprise in store?