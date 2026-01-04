Banchero boom is near as Magic host reeling Pacers
The Orlando Magic are taking on the Indiana Pacers at the Kia Center in their first home contest of the calendar year.
Here's a look at three keys for the game:
1. Sell out on Pascal Siakam
Pascal Siakam is having a superb year despite the lack of team success, maintaining his efficiency despite an increase in volume.
Orlando knows Indiana doesn't have a ton of firepower beyond Siakam, so selling out to contain Pascal's downhill speed is priority number one.
Pascal is like a track runner who wants to outrun you with endurance all game, sprinting coast-to-coast while defending hard every possession, winding you at the thought of facing him before you've even tied your laces.
Shutting down Siakam's full court and downhill effectiveness is key to affecting his game; a fast break killer who wants to sprint past you, then counter you with a spin move and a perfect finger roll finish.
Pascal is as smooth as a play-finishing power forward can be at the rim, made better normally by the creation of Haliburton, a perfect pairing.
Without Hali running the show, Siakam is left to create his own looks and get himself to the rim, which he's more than capable of doing, so stopping his individual scoring is Orlando's first goal; turn Pascal into a passer, make the other Pacers beat you, two things that probably isn't Indiana's first choice.
2. With both teams hitting a rough patch, who emerges?
On the bright side for Magic fans, Orlando has alternated wins and losses for nine straight games; the Magic lost their last game, so the team is due for a dub.
On the down side, The Magic are 3-4 in the last two weeks with the 5th-worst point differential in that span.
Things could be worse, though; you could be 0-7 in the last two weeks with the 2nd-to-last point differential in the span like the Pacers.
Orlando's hung onto the 16th-rated defense in the last two weeks and 11th-overall defense on the season, which is how they've stayed near the middle of the pack in point differential and record all year.
Orlando's 19-16 record is tied with Miami for 7th in the East, just 4 games back of the 2-seed Knicks but only 4 games ahead of the 10-seed Bucks; the East is more competitive than expected.
The Pacers as a team have yet to find their footing without superstar clutch captain Tyrese Haliburton; despite a career-year from Pascal Siakam, the other guys haven't quite stepped in to fill the giant footsteps.
Benn Mathurin has cooled off after a hot start, Jarace Walker and Andrew Nembhard haven't quite made leaps, and the team appears directionless without their pace-pushing point-guard.
A dip in the tanking waters in this strong draft class isn't the worst thing to happen to this roster, but as for the game tonight, the Pacers need someone to buck the trend of this season by popping off for a hot night, as Mathurin did a few days ago when these two teams matched up.
Orlando should prioritize stopping Siakam and wait for that next player to pop off before paying too much attention elsewhere.
3. The Banchero Boom is Near
Paolo Banchero's last three game averages:
28 PTS - 10 REB - 7 AST / 3 TO - 1.7 BLK - 1 STL
59% TS%
57% 2P% on 18 twos
40% 3P% on 3 threes
61% FT% on 6 free throws
One of these three games took place in Indiana featuring a go-ahead shot to secure the victory by Banchero.
Just a few days later, Paolo faces the same team in front of his home crowd.
Orlando should provide Paolo Banchero touches often to get his scoring total up early, making every basket feel like he's adding to a legendary night.
With Paolo appearing to be gaining his bounce back ever since his triple double in Toronto, the explosiveness that takes his game to another level, it's only a matter of time for a Banchero bomb to go boom.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK