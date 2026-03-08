Sometimes when we ask a player if they need time to rehab from an injury, we should listen.

On December 5th, 2025, Paolo Banchero returned from a groin injury that kept him out for 10 games to face the Miami Heat; he would add that it could take some time to fully feel like himself again, as groin injuries can take a long time to fully recover from.

Not all injuries involve the same recovery process; being cleared to play does not mean being 100% healthy or being back to full strength.

For a player like Banchero, who depends on his explosive bounce for many of his strongest attributes, losing any ounce of that athleticism to injury alters many facets of his game, and generally makes everything a little harder than normal; normally, Paolo moves in a way that makes the game look easy.

There's plenty of evidence of highlight after highlight of Banchero's peak athleticism being jump-out-the-gym level elite, and it may even take an offseason workout or two to fully regain those powers.

However, the moment Paolo rose up and threw down this power slam in Toronto, on his way to a triple-double despite the close loss, Banchero's looked more and more like his bouncy star self ever since.

Every Dunk from Paolo Banchero's Last 28gms



not only does Banchero have his bounce back since his triple double in Toronto – he's looking explosive, scoring efficiently, creating for all:



24 PPG – 9 REB – 6 AST

58% TS%



13 2PA on 51% 2P%

4 3PA on 38% 3P%

8 FTA on 79% FT%

(28gp)

Paolo Banchero's play is getting stronger as the season goes on

Despite Orlando's offense as a collective still needing to solve some riddles, individuals like Banchero and Desmond Bane are finding efficient ways to score.

In Paolo's first 22 games, the team posted an 11-11 record while Banchero began to show his career-high efficiency due to a more efficient shot profile, though he posted lesser box numbers overall, especially when returning from injury:



20 PPG – 8 RPG – 4.4 APG / 2.5 TOV

50% 2P% on 11 2PA – 23% 3P% on 4 3PA – 6% FT% on 8 FTA

54% TS% – 21% AST / 12% TOV – +0.4 BPM

Banchero's last 30 games, however, have involved some of the most efficient scoring of his career, whiled the team has posted a 16-14 record:



24 PTS – 9 REB – 5.4 AST / 3.3 TOV

51% 2P% on 13 2PA – 36% 3P% on 4 3PA – 9% FT% on 7 FTA

58% TS%, – 25% AST / 14 % TOV – +2.0 BPM



Banchero's 56% TS% on the season and 58% TS% in his last 30 games would be career-highs.

Since being snubbed from the All-Star game, Banchero's posted a 9-game average of 25 PTS – 10 REB – 6 AST; only three other players are averaging 25/5/5 + in that span – Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown, and Luka Doncic.



Highlighting Paolo Banchero's 2025-26 Monthly Splits



Areas where he's finding more efficiency, like scoring by taking a better shot profile and letting his star creator teammates to set him up



More points off turnovers, points in the paint, offensive rebounds as season goes on pic.twitter.com/7GaSnfGKhc — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 8, 2026

Banchero has improved in many areas as months go on, especially in effort plays and scoring efficiency.

The trends in the data viz above show Banchero's made shots are coming more frequently on assists from others, rather than taking unassisted shots himself.

Banchero has seen his scoring efficiency (TS%) rise for many reasons – taking more efficient shots in his shot profile at the rim, at the line, and beyond the arc than ever before; allowing others to set him up for assisted looks by running the floor hard and rolling off picks he sets for guards; moving better and making more effort plays like running the floor off forced turnovers, attacking the rack for points in the paint, and crashing the glass for more second chance opportunities.

Ironically, Paolo has seen his scoring numbers increase while moving more off the ball; by trusting his teammates and combining the shooting gravity of the guards with the rim-finishing gravity of himself and the bigs, Banchero is hitting his play-finishing stride in efficiency and volume despite less self-creation.

Orlando finding a way to unlock scoring and playmaking opportunities with Banchero on the move allows him to use his gravity to bend the defense and make read-and-react quick decisions without requiring him to also create the initial advantage every time down the floor.

Seeing Saturday School in practice 👌

Banchero's more than capable of creating a good look for Orlando's offense every time down the floor; one thing that makes him so special as a basketball player is that efficient scoring versatility in every play type, no matter how the Magic use him.

Unlocking the rest of the offense around that versatility; utilizing Banchero as playmaking hub and playfinisher will help Orlando score more effectively by creating good looks for others and setting up Banchero with as many ideal scoring opportunities in the paint as possible.

The solution the Magic are looking for is ultimately best for everyone involved; finding a balanced offensive attack achieves multiple goals at once – maximizing Banchero's versatile scoring, playmaking, and play-finishing skillset as a central hub within the offense should get more rim looks, paint touches, and fouls for Paolo and rim-finishers, more space and threes for the best shooters and create an overall more efficient shot profile for the superstar and the team while increasing his box score production in volume, points, and efficiency despite ultimately helping him conserve energy and reducing his creation load.

Banchero not being asked to create every advantage from scratch will ultimately unlock another level for himself as a scorer and the offense as a whole.