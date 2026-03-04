No one wants to step in front of a moving train.

Downhill Paolo Banchero is a force as destructively dangerous as any in the league.

The Magic want to unlock Banchero's barreling mode as often as possible, even when the game bogs down in the halfcourt.

One way to open up the floor and clear the paint for Downhill Paolo is inverting the traditional pick-and-roll action into an 'inverted pick-and-pop', by putting the ball in Banchero's hands, having a guard screen for Banchero before the guard slips or pops, and letting Banchero read and react to the defense at hand.

Paolo thinks Inverted Pick-and-Pops can be a go-to action for Orlando

With both the Wizards and Magic dealing with injuries in the frontcourt, leaving the game mostly stuck in small-ball, Coach Mosley's Magic rolled out the inverted pick-and-pop against Washington.



Orlando ultimately ran the Wizards off the floor in the second half.



At the postgame presser, I asked Paolo Banchero if those inverted pick-and-pops with Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, or one of the guards setting the screen before popping out for three opens up the floor for him:

Yeah, I feel like, depending how teams try to guard it, I think it can be something we go to that works for us.



Whether it is getting guys open looks, freeing up space for me to get to the rim, get downhill, or get a matchup that is favorable.



Yeah, some teams guard it differently, but it is something that we can definitely look at to go to when we need a basket or need a good look. Paolo Banchero

Here's every assist from Banchero to Bane this season; note how most are drive and kicks for threes or opportunities to attack closeouts off the downhill force gravity Banchero creates combined with the relocation shooting threat that Bane poses off ball as a knockdown sniper and all-around scorer.

Orlando has sprinkled in these pick-and-pop sets with Banchero initiating with a guard screening and popping out for three, yet it could probably crank up the volume on these actions even higher.

The best version of this Magic offense will find a way to balance the downhill effectiveness of its best drivers, the vertical gravity of its best play-finishers at the rim, and the floor-spacing 3pt gravity that its best shooters provide.

Bending the floor by threatening Orlando's big wings on ball getting downhill with its knockdown shooter guards ever-relocating around the perimeter off screens and handoffs is one step closer to that reality.