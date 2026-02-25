The Orlando Magic ended their west coast road trip with two games in the city of Los Angeles.

A couple of wins would help build positive momentum during an up-and-down season, whereas too many losses piling up could becme demoralizing.

The Magic decided to show up and show out, taking over Hollywood with wins against both teams in L.A., marking the fifth time in team history that Orlando has defeated the Clippers and Lakers on the road in the same season, and the first time since 2013, via Magic PR.

With Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner out to injury, Magic Star Paolo Banchero took it upon himself to take on more responsibility on the defensive end in these games, guarding the other team's stars while still acting as an offensive hub for his own team on the other end.

"When P is locked in defensively, he's one of the best in this league. He has the potential to be one of the best two-way players to ever play this game in my opinion."



How did Banchero affect the Clippers and Lakers stars?

In his four games since the All-Star Break, Banchero's been back on his superstar status, averaging 27 PPG - 9 RPG - 7 APG with a shooting line of 45-44-92.

Banchero didn't just drop 36 PTS - 6 AST - 10 REB on the Lakers and 16 PTS - 8 AST - 7 REB on the Clippers in his team's road trip to L.A.; he made the game harder for the opposing stars while doing it.

Kawhi scored 8 PTS on 3/8 FG in the 6:10 minutes of game time Banchero matched up with him, while dropping one dime and drawing one foul.



Paolo held Kawhi to 38% FG% without Leonard creating too many easy points or advantages for others, making the game harder for the opposing superstar, making him look human instead of superhuman.

Luka scored 8 PTS on 3/8 FG in the 6:24 minutes of game time where Banchero defended him, while also dishing out 6 assists to just 1 turnover.



LeBron scored 2 PTS on 1/3 FG in the 2:12 minutes of game time Banchero guarded him, dishing out one dime in the box score.



Read another way, Paolo held Luka and LeBron to 10 PTS on 4/11 FG in 8:36 minutes of game play.



While the Lakers star duo created looks at times, Banchero did his job of making the game harder for them, taking away primary scoring options by using strength and toughness to make opposing stars work harder than they'd like for points; Luka drew the only foul on Paolo by the Lakers duo all night.



Paolo recognized his defensive talent was needed with costar perimeter defensive aces out to injury in Suggs and Wagner.



Banchero said after the game that defenders "are not going to stop guys like (Kawhi and Luka), but you can make it hard on them, make them work".

You are not going to stop guys like that, but you can make it hard on them — make them miss a couple, make them work. Paolo Banchero

Who know what else this Magic squad can achieve when Banchero brings this level of two-way impact and offensive hub shot creation while a human flamethrower in Desmond Bane is running around off screens and handoffs catching fire like his 36 PT outing against the Clippers during one of the most efficient scoring seasons in league history.

When Banchero finds this level of energy and motivation to balance his offensive creation duties with primary defensive responsibilities, his two-way tenacity is on full display.



That talent and versatility is something Wendell Carter Jr. believes gives Paolo Banchero "the potential to be one of the best two-way players to ever play this game".



With Paolo Banchero already proving to be one of the league's most versatile scorers and team shot creators, and now revealing this strong defensive versatility card, Magic fans are just waiting to see what their franchise cornerstone star has up his sleeve for his next trick.