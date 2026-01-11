The Basketball Gods giveth, and the basketball gods taketh away.

As Magic center Moritz Wager makes his season debut, Orlando loses another center to injury, with Wendell Carter Jr. now hurt.

This has led to Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley choosing to start Goga Bitadze at center with the plan to bring in Moritz Wagner off the bench, while other big man options like Paolo Banchero, Noah Penda, and a sick-but-available Jonathan Isaac might be thrown in the mix.

How will this movement change the Magic's rotation and gameplan against the Pelicans?

Orlando Magic F/C Moritz Wagner warming up before Magic - Pelicans pic.twitter.com/axKTC7317a — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 11, 2026

The Magic want to build a wall

When I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley how the Magic's flipped-over rotation changes the gameplan from denying and deterring the Pelicans downhill forces of Zion Williamson and Derik Queen away from the rim, Jamahl made clear that nothing changes.



Coach Mosley says the gameplan stays the same because, "it's not just the bigs that have that responsibility, its our guards that have to get in and help... build that wall."

I asked Jamahl Mosley if Orlando's defensive gameplan to deny Pelicans bigs Zion and Queen away from the rim changes with the Magic's frontcourt injuries:



"It's not just the bigs that have that responsibility, its our guards that have to get in and help... Build that wall." pic.twitter.com/BhH0GgwQDg — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 11, 2026

The Magic missed Mo Wagner's energy

I asked Jamahl Mosley about all the things Moritz Wagner brings to this Magic team.



In addition to the mental and emotional aspects of finally getting back on the court after a year of rehab, how big is it for Orlando to inject the rim-rolling floor-spacing ball of energy that Mo Wagner brings to the table?



Coach Mosley is excited to see the return of his big man scorer: "All of that is gigantic for this group. I think the moment he checks in the game, it's gonna bring the support, the noise, the energy from this crowd."

Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley on the return of Moritz Wagner as a teammate, player, and ball of energy:



"All of that is gigantic for this group.



I think the moment he checks in the game, it's gonna bring the support, the noise, the energy from this crowd." pic.twitter.com/TkbMADwhco — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 11, 2026

The Magic locker room must be thrilled to have not just one of the league's best bench scoring bigs back on the court, but having the contagious positive energy Moritz brings just by being around.





Moritz Wagner is effective as a pick-and-roll play-finisher no matter who he's paired with in the two-man game.





Wagner will ideally add an influx of production and chemistry overnight for this Magic team.

Will it be enough of a jolt to push this Orlando team to the best of its abilities that its still looking to reach?





As the team heads off to the Wagner's home country of Germany for an extremely-rare mid-season international road trip, this could be just the lift Orlando needs to get their season back on track.