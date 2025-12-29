The Magic might see a familiar face in the lineup against Toronto
The Orlando Magic's 6th-overall pick in 2018 has now signed with his 6th NBA team in 3 years.
After a short hiatus from the association, former Magic center Mo Bamba is back in the NBA.
NBA Reporter Shams Charania tweeted the news, "Mo Bamba has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Greer Love tell ESPN.
Bamba averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds in G League Salt Lake City and now brings needed size to Raptors frontcourt for his eighth NBA season."
How will Mo Bamba fit in Toronto's huge frontcourt?
All it takes is one team for a basketball player to finally find the right role to stick around awhile.
Mo Bamba has always had a handful of skills to his game that are ready-made for the NBA.
Bamba is a 7-footer with a clean catch-and-shoot jump shot, and that alone is a rare trait; Mo is also an instinctual shot-blocker, especially in help-side defense.
Questions about Mo Bamba's motor are fair, as his effort comes and goes, which is probably the reason he's bounced around so many spots.
Mo didn't have much opportunity in Orlando; constantly forced to play with backups due to resident big man Nikola Vucevic being given nearly all the touches on the team, making it difficult to find playing time for the young center's development as a prospect.
To that point, Orlando's young core at the time of Markelle Fultz - Aaron Gordon - Jonathan Isaac - Mo Bamba never played one minute together.
Still, players have to generally deal with the situations they end up in; these are the realities of a sports league that sends players to one of thirty cities decided by a draft.
Fast forward a few years and Bamba now finds himself in a talented frontcourt already featuring two big wing two-way stars in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.
In theory, the floor-spacing Mo Bamba provides is a clean fit to these two stars on offense, especially if he can round out any sort of rim-rolling and rebounding activity in his role.
While the defensive effort can be questionable at times, Mo Bamba's rim protection instincts will fit right into this Raptors team culture; while Mo is not a one-man defense on his own, he can still find impact as a plus-defender who can make smart reads within an elite team defensive scheme, especially when flanked by an elite defender in Scottie Barnes.
Bamba has a real shot to find a good role on a good team; Magic fans are rooting for his success.
When the Magic face off with the Raptors, though, there's no love lost on the hardwood.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK