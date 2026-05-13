The changes can't stop at coach for the Orlando Magic

Jamahl Mosley was the first domino to drop as the Orlando Magic make up for coming up short in 2025-26. It’s unclear what direction the team will go for his replacement, but there still needs to be some changes to the rotation, and they’ll need a difference maker.

Think of how Duncan Robinson helped the Pistons improve to a top-nine offense in the regular season and seventh best in the playoffs. He’s a security blanket since he takes defenses apart for over helping. Desmond Bane did a lot of this, but the team needed more of it.

Given the team’s limited flexibility, and how they aren’t expected to be spendthrifters in the offseason, nobody with the exception of Paolo Banchero should be untouchable. The trade chip is Wendell Carter Jr., who had his moments in round one and outplayed Detroit’s Jalen Duren for a good chunk of it.

Carter is a macho figure, but taking a look into a more offensively productive big man is necessary. Behind him is Goga Bitadze, who helps maintain the defensive edge, but the opponent can go long stretches not guarding them, same as Carter. Ideally, someone would punish opponents with a 3-pointer for leaving them open, instead of creating a handoff for a better-shooting teammate.

One name that could be available for the low is Kenrich Williams, if the Oklahoma City Thunder don’t pick up his club option. He’s 6’ 7, yet plays big and makes a decent percentage of 3-point attempts over the last two years. Williams would work well in smaller lineups to maintain speed, too.

Still, in order to have the best results, the back line defenders next to Williams in this hypothetical, have to step up even more as rebounders because drop coverage is a no-no.

Sandro Mamukelashvili should be looking for a raise from his $2.4 million deal, and is another low-risk target. He isn’t as strong as Williams, but is an improving marksman (38.9 percent of threes), and can score on catch-and-go moves.

Another player that will be a free agent, but would require some maneuvering to free up money, is Harrison Barnes. He’s not a big man, but a quality forward who could get away with limited minutes at the five. He would instantly alleviate the Magic’s 3-point shooting problem and can still play productive defense as he is 17 days away from turning 34 years old.

Of course, the team cannot compromise its defensive-first identity, but seeing how the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have imploded has reinforced thinking that the Magic can’t get comfortable, expecting growth to come just from within. Considering how Brad Stevens’ reputation and how Daryl Morey was booted in Philadelphia for being a failure, those teams will be aggressive to get back in the mix.

The Magic already have some teams ahead of them and can’t let Boston and Philly pass them by, too.