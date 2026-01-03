The NBA strips Jalen Suggs of his fashion statement

All the Orlando Magic cares about is that Jalen Suggs is on the court, because that has hardly been a certainty this season -- and the Magic needs him for what he provide on both ends, especially defensively.

The NBA cares about what is around his neck.

The league has stepped in and put a stop to one of Suggs's signature looks, a headband that he wears around his neck like a choker when it's not on his nearly-bald head. This is part of a tough stretch for Suggs, whose knee soreness may cause him to miss more time after exiting early Friday, but not before getting slammed on by Matas Buzelis in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA has lots of strange wardrobe policies, related from everything to band-aids (this was an issue for Dwyane Wade years ago, as he tried to market off a nasty cut) to headbands. Tim Thomas, best known for his time as a Milwaukee Bucks, was stopped years ago from wearing double headbands. Length of shorts has also been an issue for some.

Suggs has never worn the headband around his neck for an entire game, but has begun a number of contests that way, and someone took notice.

Again, the headband ban is a relatively small setback compared to the prospect of Suggs sitting more games, especially with Franz Wagner still out and Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane needing more help. The Magic are in danger of slipping into the play-in, especially as the Miami Heat have caught fire again, with five straight wins prior to Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.

Suggs was injured when he was fouled on a drive to the basket. He did not get injured, somehow, when posterized earlier. Buzelis produced one of the dunks of the year.

Suggs has been critically important to the Magic the past couple of seasons. Orlando has won without Wagner. It has won without Banchero. It has not won much without Suggs, whose skill set the Magic can't really replicate, particularly as a point of attack defender. They may not need him in the next game, not with Indiana arriving on an 11-game losing streak and playing for ping-pong balls. It's basically keep everyone other than Pascal Siakam under control and it's a victory.

But they will need Suggs soon, no matter what he has on his head or around his neck.