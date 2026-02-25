The Surprising Clutch Star of the Orlando Magic Strikes Again

In crunch time, teams tend to go to their highest-paid, highest-profile players.

That's actually what the Los Angeles Lakers did Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic: they got an open shot for Luka Doncic, who oddly hot potatoed the opportunity to LeBron James, who couldn't get a decent shot off before the buzzer. That cemented the Magic's 111-109 win.

But, did you see who made the shot to give the Magic the lead?

Maybe not the man you expected, but the one you should by now.

Not Desmond Bane.

Not Paolo Banchero.

Wendell Carter, Jr. -- who has been one of the most efficient and, believe it or not, prolific clutch players in the entire NBA this season. Banchero missed a jumper, as has been his custom, then couldn't the handle of the rebound. The ball squirted forward to Carter, Jr., who put it up and in, through traffic, with 6.7 seconds left.

Orlando's Mr. Clutch, coming through again.

Clutch minutes are defined as anytime the game is within a five-point range in the final five minutes. Only six players in the league have played more clutch minutes than the unheralded Magic center. Those players are Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe of Philadelphia; Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith and Amen Thompson of Houston; and rookie Cooper Flagg.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Carter, Jr., has played 122 such minutes. In those minutes, he has made 14 of 23 shots (61 percent), including 13 of 16 from inside the arc. He's grabbed 30 rebounds. He has just 2 turnovers. And he's a plus-18.

Incidentally, Bane is right behind Carter, Jr., in minutes, because they're been the two healthiest Magic regulars, and coach Jamahl Mosley has kept them on the floor late. But while Bane has made some notable clutch shots, he's also missed a lot; he's at 38.1 percent overall, and 22.7 percent from three. (He's made up for it some with elite free throw shooting -- 21 of 23).

If there's been a problem late, it's generally been Banchero, who is 15th in the NBA in clutch minutes (yes, the Magic have played a lot of close games), and he's made just 19 of 67 shots, a dreadful 28.4 percent. That includes making just 2 of 14 from deep.

Don't expect Mosley to draw up plays for Carter, Jr., late. That will still be for Bane, Banchero (no matter his struggles) or Franz Wagner, when the latter returns. But Carter, Jr., will almost certainly be out there, as a one-man clutch cleanup crew, like he was Tuesday night.