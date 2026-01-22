Three players the Magic could look to move before NBA trade deadline

Despite being fun to read in headlines for fans, trades are a brutal reality of the sport.

Players work endlessly hard to entertain the fans and give themselves the best chance to succeed.

Fans root for players to come to their city and join their team.

Teams spend millions in resources to acquire players while players bet on themselves.

Then the game lets the chips fall where they may.

Some teams hold onto long, hoping for some change that's never coming to prove their decision right; others cut the cord too early, recognizing a problem without ever giving it room to fix itself.

The challenge in trades is knowing when its time for teams and players to move on and when to capitalize on that player's value around the league, a harsh reality of the business.

The Orlando Magic are expected to make a trade at the deadline, but the splash might sound more like a whimper.

With salary cap implications at stake, what can the Magic do to improve their team going forward?

Or are they more interested in creating future flexibility?

"I do think they're making a move at the deadline... a Salary Dump... find a way to get under the tax...



They are going to hit the buyout market, depending how far under the tax they get... they're going to fill that 14th & 15th roster spot at some point"



The Magic are looking to salary dump someone, so three young veterans could be on the trade block

Orlando Magic 2025-26 Cap Sheet - Spotrac | MANDATORY CREDIT: Spotrac

Orlando is facing serious salary commitments going forward, beginning with its starting lineup costing about $170M/year without including its breakout players like Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, and rookies Noah Penda and Jase Richardson, who all will want big extensions too.

The tax bill is coming for Orlando, and at least one name on this cap sheet will pay the price.

To avoid luxury tax penalties, the team will likely look to be sellers at the deadline, not buyers.

While Magic fans want the team to maintain a win-now mindset, that doesn't mean every move is going to take one step forward.

Orlando may look to dump some salary before the deadline via a trade, while also keeping one eye open on the buyout market to potentially scoop up proven help for the playoff rotation.

As Philip Rossman-Reich said on my Learning Basketball podcast:



Which players could the Magic look to trade before the deadline?

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) takes a shot over Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) and Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The names Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, and Tyus Jones are mentioned for a handful of reasons.



They tend to be the odd-man out in rotations, they tend to have their heir apparent ready to take over already on the roster, and they tend to bring inconsistency on one end of the floor, respectively.

Isaac makes roughly $15M/yr, Bitadze at $8M/yr, and Jones at $7M/yr.

Clearing anywhere from $7-$30M in cap space now could help Orlando maintain future flexibility later; the team just doesn't want to lose too much depth while doing so.

Sadly for Tyus since he just got here, he seems to be the likeliest of the bunch to be dealt for these salary reasons, while also having the least defensive impact of the three.

Maybe the return of Moritz Wagner unlocks both Tyus Jones and Jonathan Isaac in pick-and-roll against second units as a floor-spacing rim-rolling five to change their outlook before its too late.

