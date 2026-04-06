UNC Hires Mike Malone, Which Could Change Magic HC Plans

The Orlando Magic are a team that could be looking for a new head coach this offseason amidst rumors that Jamahl Mosley could be on his way out.

Someone that has been linked to the Magic in the past is former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, but he is now off the table as he is accepting the head coaching position at the University of North Carolina, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

"Sources: North Carolina intends to hire longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the school’s next basketball coach. He’s an NBA Championship coach with the Denver Nuggets from the 2022-23 season and has won 510 games as an NBA head coach," Thamel tweeted.

Sources: North Carolina intends to hire longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the school’s next basketball coach. He’s an NBA Championship coach with the Denver Nuggets from the 2022-23 season and has won 510 games as an NBA head coach. pic.twitter.com/JwJmUNRLQT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 6, 2026

Magic Head Coaching Carousel Taking Shape

As of now, Jamahl Mosley is the head coach. Speculation about his job security has been up in the air with the Magic struggling in the standings. After finishing fifth in 2024 and seventh in 2025, the team is currently in ninth place fighting to get out of the Play-In Tournament in the final week of the regular season.

Malone, 54, was fired by the Nuggets in March 2025 just a few games before the end of the regular season. He has served as an analyst for ESPN's NBA coverage for the season but he was expected to be a top candidate for any team linked to head coaching vacancies in the summer.

Malone would have been perceived as a top candidate for the Magic because he has the experience that could get the team to the next level. He led the Nuggets from a lottery team to the championship, so that pedigree could help the Magic get closer to their goals.

The Nuggets had one of the best offensive ratings in the league under Malone, where the Magic have struggled in the past.

With Malone off the board, the Magic will have to look elsewhere if they eventually fire Mosley at the end of the season. Mosley has been with the Magic since the 2021-22 campaign and he has a 186-220 record with a pair of playoff appearances, but Orlando failed to make it out of the first round after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in consecutive years.

Mosley's job is potentially on the line with a few games to go as the Magic stand with a 42-36 record with four matchups left before the playoffs. It is looking like Orlando will end up in the play-in, and perhaps in the ninth or 10th slot which would mean one loss and out.

Other candidates that could make sense for the Magic if they fire Mosley are former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, former Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, who currently serves as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors for the past two seasons.