The Orlando Magic were almost able to make a second straight double digit comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, but Franz Wagner having his shot blocked at the buzzer by Luke Kornet. The game started off with the Magic stuck in first gear. The Spurs came out playing with with more intent, even on the second night of a back to back. The Magic struggled early to respond to the energy the Spurs came out with, but like they did against the Chicago Bulls, the team was able to bring the game within striking distance in the waning minutes of the game.

Althought the Magic were unable to get the win, there were a few encouraging performances by the team to build on going into their game against the Miami Heat. Let's take a look at how the players graded on the report card against the Spurs.

Franz Wagner was able to get close to his usual numbers, but he had to work hard for it. After an uncharacteristic missed dunk with under 5 minutes to go, Franz was able to redeem himself by drawing a foul in the closing seconds on a three-point shot. The free throws went on to tie the game before Fox was able to draw the foul to hit the dagger free throws. For Franz, this would be a game that he would like to get back. Many more misses at the rim than usual for him, and in most other games, those usually convert or lead to a foul. We'll see how Wagner responds in the Magic's next game Friday against the Heat.

Jalen Suggs had one of his better offensive games, scoring 24 points on efficient shooting. He had an injury scare in the game, where he went down clutching his leg. Thankfully he was able to get back into the game, where he was able to finish, until he fouled out in the final minute. Jalen's intensity on defense was evident, with him being his physical self.

Tristan da Silva had a nice bounce-back game for himself, scoring 12 points on efficient shooting. His shot-making was much needed in a game where the Magic offense often had moments of drought. After cooling down from his hot start off the bench this season, da Silva has had to adjust to his starting role. With this experience can come valuable knowledge that can be used when Paolo Banchero makes his way back.

Jase Richardson got the first significant minutes of his rookie season, playing deep into the 4th quarter. His impact was felt, scoring clutch buckets, assisting on baskets and even getting his own offensive rebound off of a miss to put back in the shot. This type of game is ideal to let the young rookie continue to grow, and hopefully we can see him parlay this into more playing time in the future.

