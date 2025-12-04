Jalen Suggs shakes off recent slump, but it's enough vs Spurs
Even though the San Antonio Spurs were without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle due to injury, the Spurs beat the Orlando Magic, 114-112, Wednesday night inside Kia Center. Orlando tried to make a late comeback, but De'Aaron Fox had other ideas.
What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!
Jalen Suggs gets back on track offensively:
Suggs was in a big shooting slump over his previous three games, going 9-for-37 and 4-of-24 from 3-point range.
But he got back on track Wednesday. He finished with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Suggs' jumper looked in rhythm and did a good job getting to and finishing around the rim.
His value on both ends of the floor, when he has it going, is invaluable to the Magic's structure on both ends. He was still a little too aggressive defensively, but you'd rather have that than the inverse.
His impact as an ancillary player was on full display. It remains to be seen whether or not he's fully shaken the slump. But Wednesday was a step in the right direction.
Jase Richardson got extended run in the second half:
After a fast start to his first stint, head coach Jamahl Mosley moved away from Tyus Jones in the second half. Instead, he tried to find a spark offensively with Jase Richardson.
Upon entering, he immediately blew by Carter Bryant for a layup, made a wraparound dish to Jonathan Isaac and was active on the glass. He knocked down a smooth floater, followed by a putback layup in the fourth quarter to keep the Magic within distance.
While he's received inconsistent playing time, Richardson continued to show why he should garner a consistent rotation spot moving forward.
De'Aaron Fox comes up big for Spurs late:
We can argue all day about whether the Jonathan Isaac foul is actually a foul (I don't think it was). But Fox, one of the league's best clutch performers, scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including eight in the final 3:14, to close out the Magic.
Richardson, Suggs, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane all deserve credit for how they played down the stretch, wrestling back from a nine-point deficit with 4:30 left. However, it wasn't quite enough in the end, and Fox's clutch shot making was a big reason why.
