What the players and coaches had to say about the Magic after beating the raptors

Wendell Carter Jr. on what was working for him in tonight’s game:

Just doing what we needed to get the win.



You know, it has kind of been the topic of just getting back in that winning column.



You know, dropping two, winning two... winning one, losing one.



So, I just went into this game, no matter if I was scoring points, getting rebounds, [or] blocking shots, I was just setting good screens for others, you know what I’m saying?



I just told myself, coming into this game, I am going to do whatever is needed to get this win tonight. Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. on what the team was focused on going into the fourth quarter:

It was just getting out and running.



We were crashing underneath and then when we were not crashing, we were not getting back. So, coming into the huddle, we talked about it; we figured it out, and then we limited them to about six transition points, I think, after that point.



So, I think we did a really good job of just locking in on what they were doing offensively that was hurting us. Wendell Carter Jr.

I asked Wendell Carter Jr. what he credits for his 5 dunks against Toronto and leading the team in Total Dunks on the season; Wendell said he credits "my teammates finding me, being aggressive in those moments."



Desmond Bane promptly called Wendell a BEAST for his powerful play-finishing:

“We call him Beast… that boy a BEAST!” - Desmond Bane is HYPED for Wendell Carter Jr. after Wendell threw down 5 Dunks vs. Toronto 🤣



Wendell now leads Orlando in Total Dunks on the season. How?



Carter credits: “My teammates finding me. Being aggressive in those moments.” pic.twitter.com/77gYt0xNLw — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 31, 2026

Desmond Bane on the team’s performance in the fourth quarter and this game becoming a dog fight like the previous matchup:

I thought we were just competing.



I think we, I mean, we switched everything one through five for pretty much that whole quarter, and it was like, guard your yard. Take on that challenge, you know, guarding whoever is in front of you, and they say party on the other end. I thought that was our motto that whole fourth quarter.



Yeah, it was exactly what I thought it was going to be.



They are playing physical. We are playing physical.



There was a couple of times where the Raptors [were] complaining to the refs saying (how) we are both physical teams. (asking to) let us play.



I thought we matched it and exceeded it at times, and you know, that is why we came out on top. Desmond Bane

Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković on Desmond Bane's performance and the Magic’s hot three-point shooting:

(Bane) did a great job there of playmaking, getting to his spots on the floor, shooting three, shooting his mid-range shots. He played a great game.



That’s the beauty of the NBA, right? On any given night a team can get hot and shoot the ball.



Obviously, we knew that Desmond Bane, he is a really good shooter. Tonight, he was seven for 10 from the three-point line. That was a big, big thing during the game.



We had a 10-point lead in the third quarter when travel was missed. Obviously, travel was missed. That ended up to three points there. That ended up with my technical foul.



That ended up with a couple of things that should not be happening. Those plays are big plays. Those plays are big plays. They are momentum changing plays, and we all need to be better.



It starts with coaches. Starts with players. But referees, they need to be better as well. Darko Rajaković

Brandon Ingram on what the Raptors can take away from this Magic team and how Orlando was able to get as many 3pt looks as they did:



“They have a lot of guys that can score the basketball in transition and in the half court.



They have some bigs that can stretch the floor, shoot the basketball.



There was a couple of miscommunications but hats off to Paolo (Banchero) getting downhill and finding his teammates. He got downhill off of the screen and roll, and he collapsed the defense a little bit...



and he had shooters on the wing that knocked shots down. Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, and Desmond Bane they shot the ball really well.” Brandon Ingram

