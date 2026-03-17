Magic Win Streak Snaps vs. Red Hot Hawks

The Orlando Magic are disappointed after their seven-game win streak was snapped at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 124-112 inside State Farm Arena.

The Hawks extended their win streak to 10 as they make a push towards the playoffs to try and get out of the Play-In tournament.

The Magic fell behind early against the Hawks, trailing by double digits in the first quarter, and they were never able to dig themselves out of it. The Hawks put their foot on the gas in the second quarter and blew the game open from there.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Magic Struggle in Loss vs. Hawks

The Magic trailed by as much as 29 points during the game, and things got chippy during the third quarter between the two sides. Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu was given a technical foul after throwing the ball at Magic guard Desmond Bane.

Onyeka Okongwu got hit with a tech for throwing the ball at Desmond Bane in Hawks-Magic 😳



Earlier this season, Bane did this Okongwu:pic.twitter.com/hrBcbv5n8X https://t.co/c1sUUpSmnr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

This came after Bane was ejected against the Hawks earlier in the season, after he came up with a hard foul on Onyeka Okongwu and spiked the ball at him after attempting a layup.

This was a chance for the Hawks to get their revenge on the Magic, and they did just that. The Hawks were simply the better team throughout the evening, and the Magic did not have the energy or standard necessary to pull out the win.

The Magic were led in scoring by Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, who each had 18 points. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a career-high 41 points, while Jalen Johnson had a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 17 points, while Jevon Carter had 13, and Jett Howard added 10 off the bench after not playing in the last game against the Miami Heat with an illness.

The Magic see their winning streak coming to an end, but they have to keep things going in hopes of getting back in the saddle because the Eastern Conference playoff race is as tight as ever. The team cannot afford to turn this into a long losing streak.

What's Next For Magic?

Things won't get much easier for the Magic as they go right back to the court tomorrow to take on the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.