What Magic Players Said About Matchup vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Orlando Magic are getting ready to take on the San Antonio Spurs in their lone trip to the Alamo City this season.

Back in December, the Spurs visited the Magic in Orlando and the game was incredibly close. It came down to the final seconds, but the Magic could not get the job done as the Spurs hit clutch free throws at the end to win the game. The Magic will be looking for revenge. Point guard Jalen Suggs explained what the team needed to do in order to pull out the win.

"Be solid throughout the 48 minutes of the game. We had good stretches the last time we played the Spurs just kind of let up a bit and couldn't cut that lead down," Suggs said.

Magic Taking on Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Spurs will be looking to bounce back after falling to the Charlotte Hornets in their matinee game yesterday. During that game, Victor Wembanyama had 16 points and 8 rebounds, both of which are below his season averages of 24.3 points and 11.2 rebounds. Magic guard Anthony Black spoke about what it is like playing against Wembanyama and what the team needs to do to keep him contained.

"Special player, definitely a weird talent," Black said of Wembanyama. "But, you know, he makes the game difficult on both ends, so we're gonna have to be physical with him. Try to take away some of his space and his catches and making some tough shots."

Wenmin Yama is one of just five players who were chosen before Black in the 2023 NBA draft. There aren't many teams that passed up on Black, so this is a game that emphasizes the chip on his shoulder.

"I take every game personally like that," Black said. "Yeah, for sure. Always looking forward to playing people from my draft class, proving that I'm better than but yeah, should be a fun matchup. You know, I like playing against good competition, so I'm sure they'll be ready to play."

The Magic won't have it easy against the Spurs, who are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. This means that a win could give them a lot of hope and momentum as they come back home for the final homestand before the All-Star break.

Black, Suggs and the Magic will take on Wembanyama's Spurs at 4 p.m. ET inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

