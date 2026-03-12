We witnessed history earlier this week with Bam Adebayo passing Kobe Bryant for the second-most points in NBA History with 83. The game truly came out of nowhere, which made it all the more beautiful -- despite what any critics or naysayers spew.

No Magic player has come even close to that benchmark. Truthfully, few have. Tracy McGrady holds the franchise record in scoring with 62 points, set in 2004; nobody else has more than 53 (Shaquille O'Neal -- 1994). If we were to power rank which player would have the best chance at surpassing Adebayo's 83, who would we pick?

Let's dive into it!

5.) Jalen Suggs

Career-high: 32

Skinny: Suggs' best shot would be bombing away from distance -- where he attempts north of half of his attempts -- and connecting. He's a streaky shooter and is capable of scoring multiple buckets in bunches. However, in his 32-point game in 2024-25 against Milwaukee, Suggs went just 3-of-11 from deep -- converting on nine of his 15 field goal attempts from deep and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

4.) Anthony Black

Career-high: 38

Skinny: Black's 38-point outing against Denver felt like he was going to go for 83. OK, maybe not quite that much. But the third-year guard has shown this season that he's capable of getting hot in a hurry. Black is still improving at playing through contact, but his improved slashing around the rim gives him an OK floor to, at the very least, get buckets. He would need to develop a better in-between game, though.

3.) Franz Wagner

Career-high: 38

Skinny: Unfortunately, neither Wagner nor Black will be available against Washington this time around. Wagner's floor is a little limited because of his 3-point shot (and shooting hitch). But Wagner has scored 38 twice -- eclipsing 35 in a single game eight times -- in his five-year career. A team like the Wizards poses a good matchup for him, given his size, strength and creativity.

1b.) Desmond Bane

Career-high: 49

Skinny: Bane, the Magic's best shooter, has scored 40 points twice in his career: Posting 44 against the Sacramento Kings in 2024-25 and 49 against the Detroit Pistons in 2022-23. Surprisingly enough, in the latter, he only made five 3-pointers. He's a stone-cold sniper when he's on. But he's also a superb finisher for his size, giving him a remarkably high floor and ceiling if he's able to bury, say, at least 10 or 11 3-pointers, since he doesn't typically get to the free-throw line a ton. In fairness, neither does Adebayo. The Wizards had other plans, though.

1a.) Paolo Banchero

Career-high: 50

Skinny: This one was tough, but Banchero's the only player since Tracy McGrady's record-setting 62 to score 50 in a Magic uniform. He deserves the benefit of the doubt. He's a below-average jump shooter, but is capable of filling it up by powering through opponents with his 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame. Frustratingly, he doesn't lean into his strength enough -- even though he has post-All-Star break. He would have to have a game where he goes bonkers from deep and gets to the free-throw line 15-20-plus times. After all, in his 50-point game, he went 15-of-22 from the charity stripe, despite shooting 3-of-9 from 3-point range. Double both of those, and he's already at 60! Only 23 more!

