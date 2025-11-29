Who excelled in Magic's win against the Detroit Pistons?

With the top seed of the NBA Cup on the line, the Orlando Magic stepped into the house of the #1 seeded Detroit Pistons. The Pistons jumped out to an early lead, putting the Magic on the ropes early. The Magic were able to weather the storm, and were able to go from down 13 in the first quarter to having a 10-point lead in the 4th quarter.

As the game came down to the wire, the Magic were able to secure 4 offensive rebounds in the final minute of the game, essentially milking the clock down to under 10 seconds. With the final offensive rebound, Detroit was forced to foul Jalen Suggs, who stepped up to the line to hit clutch free throws and subsequently ice the game.

Going against the #1 seed in the East, this game very well could've been the best win of the season for the Orlando Magic. Let's take a look at who had the best contributions in the win.

Franz Wagner continued his run as the backbone of the Magic team, serving as a central offensive hub and scoring when needed. His 21 points were quieter than usual, but it was in the second half that he scored 13 of them. Additionally, he smartly fouled Cade Cunningham up 3 with only a few seconds left, preventing the Pistons from getting a shot to tie the game.

Anthony Black has emerged as the Orlando Magic's 6th man in the absence of Paolo Banchero. While the beginning of the season began with Tristan da Silva holding down the bench, Black has carved out a role for himself, often leaving a strong impact on the game. In this game against the Pistons, his best play might've been in the final seconds. With the Pistons down 3, Cade Cunningham intentionally missed the free throw and was able to get the ball to Duncan Robinson behind the 3-point line.

Black was able to faceguard Duncan Robinson to that point of him getting the ball. Once Robinson rose up to take the shot and tie the game, Anthony Black was able to contest the shot well enough to be able to block the shot and securing the win.

