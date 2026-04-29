Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 5

It’s do or die for Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, as they’re facing a 3-1 series deficit heading into Game 5 of the first round against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando won back-to-back games at home to take a commanding lead in this first-round series, but it may have lost Franz Wagner (calf) in the process. He’s listed as questionable for Game 5.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as massive favorites in Game 5, but Detroit's only win in this series came in Game 2 when it held Orlando under 90 points. After Game 4, the Pistons had the worst offensive rating of any team in the playoffs, and their lack of secondary creators after Cunningham has been a glaring issue in this series.

Meanwhile, the Magic are peaking at the right time, playing an elite brand of basketball on defense after a shaky 2025-26 regular season. Orlando has not been favored in a single game in this series, yet it has pulled off three outright upsets.

Will Detroit extend this series on Wednesday night? Or, will Paolo Banchero and company complete an insane first-round upset?

I’ve got bettors covered with the odds, a player prop to bet, my game prediction and more for this Game 5 showdown.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Magic +9.5 (-108)

Pistons -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Magic: +300

Pistons: -380

Total

211.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Magic vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Orlando leads 3-1

Magic vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner – questionable

Jonathan Isaac – doubtful

Pistons Injury Report

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Magic vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Duren UNDER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-111)

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has underwhelmed in the playoffs, getting outplayed by Wendell Carter Jr. while the Pistons dropped three of the first four games of this series.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the regular season, but with Detroit’s offense sputtering, his numbers are down across the board. In four games, Duren is averaging just 9.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, falling well short of this line on Wednesday.

In fact, Duren has combined for no more than points and rebounds in a single game in this series.

Maybe being back at home will help, but Detroit's lack of creators on offense makes it hard to trust Duren, who is pretty dependent on behind set up by a ball-handler for a lot of his offense.

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Orlando can cover this number, even if Wagner sits:

Orlando has simply outplayed the Pistons in the first four games of this series, holding Detroit to an NBA-worst offensive rating in the playoffs while covering the spread in three of four games.

Even with Franz Wagner (calf) up in the air for Game 5, the Magic still have Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs to rely on for offensive prediction. That group has been a major reason why Orlando has found it much easier to score than the Pistons, who lack any shot creation outside of Cade Cunningham.

Detroit is averaging just 8.3 made 3-pointers per game in the playoffs and is shooting 27.5 percent from beyond the arc. On top of that, the Pistons have scored under 100 points in two of the four games in this series. So, I don’t feel comfortable laying 9.5 points with them – even at home.

Orlando already pulled off a road upset in this series, and it’s worth noting that Detroit is just 18-19 against the spread when favored at home in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: Magic +9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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