3 Playoff Series Adjustments for Orlando Magic & Detroit Pistons in Game 3

The Playoffs are about adjustments.



Both teams tinker their offense until they find the hardest problem for the opponent to solve, while simultaneously trying to figure out the other team's ever-more unsolvable problem on defense.



What problems did the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons ask after Game 2?



How did Detroit come out so hot at halftime?

How will Orlando adjust after the loss?

Did the Magic find some of those answers by the end of the game?

David Steele's Top-5 Players in Magic - Pistons?



"Cade, Paolo, Franz, Bane, Duren



I would say The Magic have 3 of the best 5 players in the series, so it comes down to how well do those 5 players play..."



- @steelemagic on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/2GCfTnWr12 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 24, 2026

3 Adjustments that Orlando and Detroit can expect in Game 3

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) knocks the ball from Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Defensive Cohesion

The first swing factor adjustment that will thrust either team into a run is whatever word you want to use to describe energy and effort, defensive focus, toughness and tenacity – the team that digs in and defends harder and faster than the other will gain a leg up in a series where both parties thrive off that points off turnovers playstyle scoring in transition, in the paint, and drawing fouls along the way.

In Game 1, it was Jalen Suggs' frenetic defense leading Orlando to forced turnovers and sparking the team's wave of energy for the rest of the game to help secure the road playoff win. In Game 3, it was Ausar Thompson being everywhere at once after halftime, helping Detroit go on a run too much for Orlando to come back from.

When Detroit hunkered down into a condensed man-to-man shrinking off most of Orlando's shooters, it left the Magic's ball-handlers little room to navigate to create looks for the team.

When Orlando started to pressure the ball, especially to get it out of Cade Cunningham's hands, and everyone remembers to close out hard, rotate, pick up the next man, the team started to stack stops.

and just like that, quietly, the Magic end up with Goga at the level, two on the ball, a roll forcing help and a kick for 3. Intrigued if this fully becomes a "we found something, we figured it out" type of game. pic.twitter.com/VJrCfoiCgv — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) April 23, 2026

Offensive Ideals

If the Magic can bend the floor early with paint touches from Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze and open threes for their best shooters Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva with drive-and-kicks until a good scoring opportunity is found, they will stretch Detroit's defense in both directions to create space, shots, and fouls for the whole team.

If the Pistons capitalize on their complementary trio of Cunningham the point forward, Ausar Thompson the super connector one-man defense, and Jalen Duren the face-up scoring short-roll playmaking All-Star, creating advantages through their 3-man actions while flanking the star triumvirate with closeout-attackers like Duncan Robinson, they can send Orlando's defense in a frenzy.

Home Cookin'

With Orlando stealing Game 1 in Detroit, the Magic essentially stole home court advantage, earning the team a 1-1 split headed back to Orlando for Game 3.



All the Magic have to do now to control their own destiny, redeem the season, and win the first playoff series since Dwight was in town is win 3 of the next 5 games, with 3 of the next 4 games now on the home turf; sounds easy enough, right?

Like many teams, the Magic shoot better at home; but for a team so desperate for floor-spacing like Orlando, the shooting disparity could prove to be drastically different, better, and impactful.

Suggs shoots and scores much better at home: +11% TS%, +8% FG%, +7% 3P%

Bane shoots and scores slightly better at home: +3 TS%, +1% FG%, +3% 3P%

Any of Bane, Suggs, or Black and da Silva, popping up for more made three-pointers than they have so far this series is the shoe waiting to drop for this Magic offense.



Orlando has arguably 6 or 7 guys who could score 20+ PTS efficiently on any given night; what happens when more than 1 or 2 does on any give night? Something like the first game, where all five starters scored between 16 and 23 in a blowout win.



Can the Magic strike that balance in touches, passes, and shots to share the ball early until they find the hot hand?

With Detroit now on the road for the first time in this series, will the role players play slightly worse as expected, or will someone step up under pressure?



With both the Magic and Pistons being two of the clutchest teams in the NBA this season, and Cade Cunningham playing at an MVP level, its hard to see either of these teams fading as the spotlight gets brighter.



The Magic feeding off the home crowd with hot 3pt shooting is how they blow the roof off this Game 3 popsicle stand; how Orlando responds when they get punched in the face or when they suddenly find themselves down 20 after a bad run could decide this game, and the rest of the series.



The Magic are capable of coming back and staying competitive with Detroit like any other team if they bring their best effort defensively, attack the paint looking to score and draw fouls, and move the ball for the open man.



Detroit staying calm in the storm, finding a way to keep Orlando's best shooters off the 3pt line, keeping the Magic's drivers out of the paint, or their role players staying hot to cool down the road crowd, are a handful of ways they could stay competitive in Game 3 until the very end, if not win.

Cade-Ausar-Duren is complementary trio of two-way talent that led Detroit to 60 Wins and a 1-seed for a reason; how Orlando can disrupt what Detroit does best will lead to what Orlando does best – points off turnovers, in transition, in the paint, quick decisions for drives, fouls, threes.

The Magic leaning on their best players strengths with the home crowd behind them could swing this series wide open.